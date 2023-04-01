Discussing local issues March 8 in the Waterford Public Library during a forum for candidates in the April 4 election are Waterford Town Board candidates Doug Schwartz, from left, Robert Ulander and Dale Gauerke.
Ulander is a commercial airline pilot who has been an outspoken critic of some town officials.
He once filed a complaint alleging that the board had violated the Wisconsin open meetings law.
"I believe the people of Waterford deserve a board that is receptive to their needs and voices, transparent in their conducting of business, and honest in their dealings," Ulander said in a prepared statement.
Gauerke said his priorities, if re-elected, would include listening to residents' concerns, lobbying for more state aid to municipalities and pursuing a border deal with the neighboring Village of Waterford.
"I will continue to work to restore a working relationship with the village," he said.
