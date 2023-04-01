TOWN OF WATERFORD — A three-way contest on the April 4 ballot will fill two seats on the Waterford Town Board.

Incumbents Dale Gauerke and Doug Schwartz are running in a field that also includes challenger Robert Ulander.

Voters will cast two votes, and the top two finishers will each win a two-year term at a salary of $7,840 a year.

Gauerke has been serving since 1992 and is seeking his 17th term on the Town Board.

Schwartz was appointed in February 2022 to a vacant seat on the Town Board. After serving out his predecessor's current term, he is seeking his first full term on the board.

Schwartz also is running for re-election April 4 to the Waterford Union High School Board.

Ulander last year sought the same Town Board appointment that went to Schwartz. He then ran for a board seat in an election held a few months later, but finished behind two incumbents.

Ulander is a commercial airline pilot who has been an outspoken critic of some town officials.

He once filed a complaint alleging that the board had violated the Wisconsin open meetings law.

"I believe the people of Waterford deserve a board that is receptive to their needs and voices, transparent in their conducting of business, and honest in their dealings," Ulander said in a prepared statement.

Gauerke said his priorities, if re-elected, would include listening to residents' concerns, lobbying for more state aid to municipalities and pursuing a border deal with the neighboring Village of Waterford.

"I will continue to work to restore a working relationship with the village," he said.

Schwartz could not be reached for comment.

All three candidates participated in a public candidate forum in early March.

In Photos: Waterford High School Homecoming window painting Kayla Schmitz Aubrey Isola Jace Whiteford, Waterford Vollyball Sofia Stengo Chloe and Hayley Artist trio Nathan Schmidt and Kate Brown Waterford High School Cheer Team Preparing for Homecoming Week Ryan Bienman Ava Brobst Look inside Nora Grzegorczyk Maddie Lindner, Waterford FFA Waterford Future Farmers of America Tri-M Music Society Elyonna Nation