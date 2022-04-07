Voters re-elect incumbents in both Waterford village and town races

WATERFORD — Incumbent members of both the Waterford Village Board and Waterford Town Board have survived challenges during a lively campaign season.
In the village, voters on Tuesday re-elected
Village Board incumbents Adam Jaskie, Robert Nash and Andrew Ewert, in a contest to fill three board seats.
Newcomer Michael Robertson finished narrowly out of the running, with 553 votes, just 28 behind Nash’s third-place count of 581 votes. Ewert finished first with 670 votes, followed by Jaskie with 669.
The incumbents are retained for two-year terms at a salary of $5,400 a year plus $40 a meeting.
In the
Town Board race, incumbents Teri Jendusa Nicolai and Tim Szeklinski both won re-election Tuesday in a contest with challengers Robert Ulander and Jeff Klyzub.
Nicolai finished first with 922 votes, followed by Szeklinski’s 812 votes, Ulander with 712 votes and Klyzub’s 418.
The two returning incumbents each won another two-year term at a salary of $7,750 a year.
The local campaign was punctuated with issues involving fire protection and a
failed effort by the town to incorporate as a new village.
