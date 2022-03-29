Voters in Waterford the latest to see electronic 'Badger Books' starting with the April 5 election

WATERFORD — Voters in the April 5 local elections in the Village of Waterford will become the latest in Racine County to experience electronic poll books in place of the old paper voter registries.

The new technology, called “Badger Books,” aim to allow Waterford’s estimated 3,600 voters to move more quickly from check-in at their polling place to casting their ballot.

The electronic equipment available at each polling place will save election workers from sifting through pages of records. Badger Books use a voter’s photo ID to verify their registration electronically.

The actual process of voting will not change — ballots will still be completed on paper by hand and will still be inserted manually into voter tabulation machines.

“Just as a voter would sign the paper poll book to get a tally slip in order to get a ballot, the voter will sign the Badger Book,” the village said in announcing the change. “The only difference is that all of this will be done electronically.”

Badger Books were developed by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and they come fully loaded with voter registration rolls compiled through WisVote, the statewide election management system.

They do not operate on the internet, so they are not susceptible to online hacking or interference, according to WEC.

In addition to checking in voters, the devices can assist in counting absentee ballots, registering new voters and maintaining voter counts.

Racine and Caledonia both have used Badger Books at polling places since 2020.

Caledonia Village Clerk Joslyn Hoeffert said the new technology has improved efficiency in managing the community’s estimated 24,000 voters, with three Badger Books at each of the six polling places.

“They’re sincerely a wonderful tool,” Hoeffert said.

Caledonia allocated $21,000 to purchase Badger Books from the state in 2020. Racine allocated $80,000 in 2020 and recommended another $80,000 for 2021.

The devices are purchased from the state election commission.

According to state officials, 90 municipalities in Wisconsin are using Badger Books to manage a combined 735,000 registered voters.

Waterford officials said they spent $12,286 to bring the new technology into local polling places this spring.

Badger Books will make their debut in Waterford during April 5 elections to decide contested races for village board and school board as well as a $19 million referendum for Waterford High School.

Officials said voters likely will not notice much of a difference with Badger Books.

The process of voting will still begin with voters showing their photo ID to a poll worker, who then will use a Badger Book rather than a paper registry to verify that the voter is eligible to cast a ballot in Waterford. Rather than signing their names to a paper record, voters will sign an electronic screen.

The upgrade should keep the process moving more quickly and should mean less time waiting in line for voters to get their ballots. There also typically is no reason to divide voters into different waiting lines, because the Badger Books all use the same registered voter rolls.

“They are connected to a server through a router within each polling place that allows the books to talk to each other,” the village said. “They communicate only with each other.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.