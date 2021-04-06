Voters elect two Burlington School Board candidates backed by the Republican Party

Wood said she might run for school board again. In the mean time, she hopes to volunteer in the schools.

Brown and Wishau could not be reached for comment. On Facebook, the Wishau for School Board page posted a video of fireworks in the sky after the votes were counted with the caption: "THANK YOU BURLINGTON! I am HONORED that once again you put your faith in me to represent YOU on the Board of Education! This election will send a STRONG message throughout the State! Congratulations to my friend and now colleague, Marlo Brown!!!"