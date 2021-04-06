Voters elect town board member Jeff Lang as new chairman in Town of Burlington

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Voters elected a current Town Board member over a potential newcomer Tuesday as the new town chairman.

Supervisor Jeff Lang defeated opponent Matthew Allan Snorek by a vote of 826 to 430 to become chairman.

In another race decided by voters Tuesday, Neil Czaplewski narrowly defeated Brian Fliss to succeed Supervisor Rich Isaacson, who decided not to seek re-election in the District 2 position on the town board.

Preliminary results posted by the county clerk show Czaplewski beat Fliss by a narrow margin of 639 to 614, and Fliss says he isn't giving up hope yet that the election may still turn his way once all votes are canvassed.

Chairman

As the new town chairman, Lang will succeed longtime Chairman Ralph Rice, who is stepping aside after 50 years in local government, including the past 12 years as the top elected official.

Lang said he feels gratified that voters showed confidence in his ability to follow in Rice's footsteps and lead the town.