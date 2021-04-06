 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voters elect town board member Jeff Lang as new chairman in Town of Burlington
0 comments

Voters elect town board member Jeff Lang as new chairman in Town of Burlington

{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Voters elected a current Town Board member over a potential newcomer Tuesday as the new town chairman.

Supervisor Jeff Lang defeated opponent Matthew Allan Snorek by a vote of 826 to 430 to become chairman.

In another race decided by voters Tuesday, Neil Czaplewski narrowly defeated Brian Fliss to succeed Supervisor Rich Isaacson, who decided not to seek re-election in the District 2 position on the town board.

Preliminary results posted by the county clerk show Czaplewski beat Fliss by a narrow margin of 639 to 614, and Fliss says he isn't giving up hope yet that the election may still turn his way once all votes are canvassed.

Chairman

As the new town chairman, Lang will succeed longtime Chairman Ralph Rice, who is stepping aside after 50 years in local government, including the past 12 years as the top elected official.

Lang said he feels gratified that voters showed confidence in his ability to follow in Rice's footsteps and lead the town.

"I just want to do the work, and keep things rolling," he said.

Snorek could not be reached for comment.

The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year.

Town board

Czaplewski could not be reached for comment.

Fliss said he is still examining the results to understand the apparent narrow margin shown in the unofficial results. Fliss said he is not giving up hope that he could come out the winner.

"It could go the other way," he said.

Town supervisors serve two-year terms at a salary of $5,000 a year.

In another race that was on the ballot today, Town Supervisor Steve Swantz was running unopposed for re-election to another term in the District 1 position.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News