RACINE COUNTY — A former state representative is back on the Caledonia Village Board, the Sturtevant Village Board will have two new faces, and Elmwood Park will have a new village president, according to unofficial Tuesday election results.
Village of Caledonia
Tom Weatherston, a former Caledonia village trustee, is headed back to the board for a two-year term after winning a tight race for the trustee No. 1 seat against incumbent Jay Benkowski. Unofficial results showed Weatherston, a former Republican state representative, with 2,554 votes to Benkowski’s 2,434. Weatherston’s share was 52.61 percent of the 5,000 votes cast.
Weatherston, a retired engineer, had been a village trustee before being elected to the state Assembly in 2012. He did not seek re-election to the Assembly last November.
Benkowski, the vice president of a family-owned rental property management company, was first elected to the Village Board in May 2017.
Weatherston said Tuesday night: “The reason I ran is: With Foxconn coming, I want to make sure Caledonia is perfectly posed for that development … and that Caledonia benefits to the max.”
All other candidates, including Village President Jim Dobbs, ran unopposed.
Mount Pleasant
Incumbent Sonny Havn, the Village Board’s longest-serving trustee, held his seat against political newcomer and retired carpenter Bruce Hatcher for the trustee No. 3 post. Unofficial results showed Havn with 2,536 votes and Hatcher, a retied casino worker and carpenter, with 2,255. Havn’s share was 52.66 percent.
During the campaign Havn, a semi-retired builder, said he wanted to, among other things, manage the growth that the village is experiencing, involve more residents in the community and keep the tax rate as low as possible.
Sturtevant
Two newcomers will join the Village Board as trustees after longtime trustees John Johnson and Mark Villalpando chose to step aside. Incumbent Mike Rosenbaum easily held his seat with the top vote total of 565, according to unofficial results.
He will be joined by Kari Villalpando — Mark Villalpando’s daughter — who tallied 522 votes, and Stuart Ten Cate, who landed 401 votes. Kevin Mielcarek, a Racine Unified School District teacher, missed out on a board seat with his 373 votes.
Kari Villalpando, 30, is a public health nurse, home visiting supervisor at the Central Racine County Health Department. Ten Cate, 46, is a loss prevention security manager and former village police officer and firefighter.
Kevin Salb registered as a write-in candidate and received 10 write-in votes, and Village President Jayme Hoffman ran unopposed for re-election.
Elmwood Park
Elmwood Park trustee Ernie Rossi, 33, vice president of Rossi Construction Co., defeated incumbent Village President Kathy Wells to earn a two-year term as president. Unofficial results showed Rossi taking 117 of the 191 votes cast, and Wells garnering 73. Rossi’s vote share was 61.3 percent.
Tuesday night, Rossi said he wants to accomplish three things during his upcoming term: maintain low taxes; expand intergovernmental cooperation; and foster open communication with village residents.
Rossi also was on the ballot unopposed for re-election as trustee in Tuesday’s election. The Village Board will now have to appoint a trustee or arrange for a special election for that seat.
Incumbent trustees Laura Rude and Kenneth Hinkle were unopposed in their quests for re-election.
North Bay
A new village clerk, Dori Panthofer, was elected, defeating Jo Gravitter. Unofficial results showed Panthofer with 75 votes to Gravitter’s 38. The post is opening because current Village Clerk Connie Mellem will be retiring after she completes this term after she served two years in the role.
