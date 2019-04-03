RACINE COUNTY — Racine County saw a 34% voter turnout for the election Tuesday, significantly greater than the state voter turnout of 26%, according to county data. The city had about a 27% voter turnout.
All results are unofficial until certified by the county clerk.
Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen said she was not aware of any major problems Tuesday and attributed the newer election equipment as the reason for a smooth election.
“The results came in fairly quickly,” Christensen said. “I thought things went fairly smoothly and well (Tuesday). We didn’t have a lot of calls here in the office for information or concerns.”
With less than a percentage point separating the two candidates for State Supreme Court, a recount may be coming. However, as of late Wednesday afternoon, Judge Lisa Neubauer of Racine had not said anything about that possibility, either way.
Liberal-backed Neubauer trailed conservative Brian Hagedorn, who was Walker's chief legal counsel for five years, by 5,911 votes out of 1.2 million cast, based on unofficial results.
Neubauer was beaten in her home county by Hagedorn, 21,025 to 15,924.
In Racine County, voters cast a total of 37,371 ballots, a 57% decrease from last November.
In the 2018 midterm election, 87,839 votes were cast, more than double Tuesday's number, with the governor’s race on the ballot. Also, fall elections, particularly in a midterm election such as in 2018, tend to have a higher turnout.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker won Racine County in 2018 but lost statewide to current Gov. Tony Evers.
In the April 2018 election 31,461 ballots were cast, and in the April 2017 election 22,260 were cast. This year's total of 37,371 exceeded both of those spring elections.
Possible Waterford recount
One of Tuesday's most dramatic election results came from one of the county's smallest communities: The Waterford High School referendum may have passed by the narrowest of margins, just three votes.
The Waterford High School District asked for $9.9 million in borrowing for improvements at the school to cover what district officials call crucial updates. They include roof replacements, milling and repaving of existing parking lots and the addition of 200 parking spaces as well as the replacement of outdated furnaces and cooling systems.
Christensen said she has been in contact with officials at Waterford High School for a potential recount and anticipates a recount request.
“Anyone who voted in a referendum can request the recount,” Christensen said. She added that such a request would be filed with the school district clerk, and the school board would conduct the recount. “But I have offered to have them do that here at the County Courthouse," she said.
Most of the materials are already at the courthouse, Christensen said.
“We’ve got the space and the location, and obviously we’ve conducted a few (recounts) over the past few years,” Christensen said.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason fended off a write-in campaign for Alderman Sandy Weidner, defeating her 6,243 votes to 2,274 votes.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who had no opponent, tallied 25,114 votes.
She got smoked in her own back yard. lol.
For Racine County:
Hagedorn--21,025
Neubauer--15,924
