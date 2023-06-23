RAYMOND — Establishing residence for the purpose of voting is sometimes a balancing act that includes a voter’s “state of mind,” state election officials said in a dispute with the Village of Raymond.

The Wisconsin Election Commission is responding to a civil lawsuit that the village filed in a disagreement over the village’s decision to deny voter registration to a couple who was building a house in Raymond.

The wife, Jillian Berman, was running for Raymond School Board at the time, and the question of her residence had become an issue in the campaign.

Berman lost the election, but state election officials later ruled that the Village of Raymond had wrongly rejected voter registration for both Jillian and Mitchell Berman while their house was under construction.

The village responded by filing suit against the Election Commission, in a case pending in Racine County Circuit Court before Circuit Judge Mark Nielsen. No hearing date has been set.

In its response filed June 5, the commission asserts that the Bermans established residence in Raymond not only by starting construction of a home on Eight Mile Road, but also by paying taxes, enrolling their kids in school, receiving mail, getting new driver’s licenses and registering their dogs at that address.

The couple had sold their previous home and were sleeping at friends’ houses, after construction of their new house in Raymond fell behind schedule.

Citing legal precedents for voter registration, state election officials said a person’s place of residence is often a combination of their physical presence and “a certain state of mind.”

“In short, a voter’s residence or domicile is where her life’s ‘center of gravity’ is located,” the state wrote. “Physical presence need not be continuous to establish or maintain a residence.”

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is representing the Election Commission in the matter.

The Village of Raymond filed the suit last October on behalf of then-Village Clerk Linda Terry, who made the decision to invalidate the Bermans’ voter registration as part of her election administrative duties in the April 2022 elections.

Jillian Berman was on the ballot as a school board candidate, but neither she nor her husband were allowed to vote.

Terry, who has since retired, said she stands behind her decision on the Bermans.

“I feel I still did the right thing,” she said.

Village President Kari Morgan declined to comment about the dispute, citing pending litigation.

The village has hired the Waukesha law firm of Arenz Molter Macy & Riffle to fight the lawsuit.

Village officials contend that Terry was correct to invalidate the Bermans’ voter registration, partly because the couple at the time acknowledged having never slept overnight at the Eight Mile Road address.

In response, the state called Terry’s conclusion “legally untenable and practically unworkable.”

The village clerk failed to demonstrate that the Bermans lived outside the village, so denying their residence left them with no place where they could vote, the state said.

“There was nowhere else their residence could plausibly be,” the state wrote. “If Terry gets her way, the Bermans won’t be eligible to vote anywhere.”

