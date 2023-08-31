RAYMOND — A school board candidate building a new home in Raymond was correctly denied voter registration during the April 2022 election, a Racine County judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge David Paulson found that candidate Jillian Berman and her husband, Mitchell Berman, did not qualify as registered voters, because their house was under construction and they had never lived in it.

Paulson acknowledged that the Bermans planned to make the new home on Eight Mile Road their place of residence. But he said they were incorrect to suggest that merely visiting the site during construction was enough to qualify for voter registration at that location.

“Then there is no stopping point,” Paulson wrote in his decision Tuesday. “Someone owning an empty lot, or a partial structure, could visit the property and use the address.”

The Bermans could not be reached for comment about the judge’s ruling.

Jillian Berman was a candidate for Raymond School Board in April 2022 when her residency became an issue in the campaign. Village Clerk Linda Terry then invalidated the voter registration, although Berman remained on the ballot.

After Berman lost the election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission ruled against the village and ordered that Jillian and Mitchell Berman’s voter registration status be restored.

The village responded by filing suit against the state elections commission, resulting in Paulson’s ruling Tuesday that the elections commission had misapplied state law.

The law clearly requires that someone establish a “fixed habitation” at a place of residence in order to qualify for voter registration in that location, Paulson wrote.

Referring to the Bermans’ home under construction at the time, the judge concluded: “The statute does not contemplate a window to move into the residence. The statute does not provide an exception for these circumstances.”

State elections officials could not be reached for comment on whether they intend to appeal Paulson’s ruling.

Terry, who has since retired as village clerk, said of the ruling: “I have felt all along that I made the right decision.”

