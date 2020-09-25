Voter registration event planned Saturday at Festival Hall

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — As part of the City of Racine’s efforts to make sure every resident has a safe way to exercise their right to vote this November, the City Clerk’s office will hold a special event Saturday to register voters.

Staff will be ready to register new voters, collect completed mailed absentee ballots, serve as a witness for completed absentee ballots and assist residents with the process of signing up to receive a mailed absentee ballot.

“Our goal is to make sure every eligible voter who wants to cast a ballot this November is able to do so safely,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge said in a release. “This will be a high turnout election and because of COVID-19 we know we need to create new opportunities for voters to exercise their constitutional right. We hope voters join us this Saturday to register and request an absentee ballot. The weather looks great and my staff are ready to help voters.”

This special drive-through event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Residents wishing to register to vote should bring their proof of residence. Documents can include: