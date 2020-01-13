209,000 voter names ordered to be deleted. Judge writes that 'time is in the essence.'

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A Wisconsin judge on Monday ordered the state's election commission to immediately begin removing up to 209,000 names from the state's voter rolls or face hundreds of dollars in fines every they don't do so.

Judge Paul Malloy said in his ruling that “time is in the essence in this case" and cannot wait for the state Supreme Court to decide the case.

The state Justice Department asked Malloy to stay his order of contempt pending an appeal of his ruling, but the judge denied the request. Malloy held in contempt the six-person commission and its three members who dissented in the case. They'll each face $250 fine every they they don't comply. The commission itself faces $50 fines every day the purge doesn't happen.

The commission asked appeals courts to put the ruling on hold while the legal fight continues, but none of the courts have done so.

The case is being closely watched, as Wisconsin is battleground state that President Donald Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016. Democrats who are fighting the lawsuit say the purge would unfairly affect their voters. Republicans defending the suit say they merely want to ensure that people who have moved are not able to vote from their old addresses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}