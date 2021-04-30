Vote on charging Four Mile Road homeowners thousands for business park's water/sewer delayed

CALEDONIA — Village government still has not come to a consensus on the possibility of charging homeowners between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for water and sewer connections they didn’t want. The possibility exists because the village had already constructed sewer and water lines along properties on Four Mile Road, in order to support a business park known as DeBack Farms that the residents living nearby had no say in.
During a public hearing as a part of a special Village Board meeting Tuesday in Caledonia Village Hall, President Jim Dobbs asked the audience three times if there was anyone wishing to speak in favor of proposed property assessments. None came forward.
Then Dobbs asked the audience if anyone wished to speak in opposition. Many came forward.
“None of us here wanted this (or) asked for it,” Dwight Majeres, who owns 1.02 acres on Four Mile Road and whose estimated assessment payment would be the minimum $31,625.18, said angrily. “We got it stuffed down our throat … I’m going to have to sell my place. I can’t afford to live there. I’m by myself. What am I going to do? Where am I going to go … what, go to a nursing home?”
Testimony from Majeres and others may have stayed the village’s hand for the moment.
After Tuesday’s public hearing, the village passed a motion to table the topic until a future Village Board meeting. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 3.
Sue Gracyalny, who lives on a 22.88-acre property and whose total payment was estimated at $102,789.38, said the residents along Four Mile Road stand united and will fight assessments if imposed.
‘A basic public policy decision’
Village officials have hoped the 126-acre DeBack Farms Business Park would be a driver of business growth along Interstate 94 in the village. Expanding water and sewer to the northern edge of the business park is part of that plan.
Trustee Holly McManus — the newest member of the board, having been elected earlier this month — asked if the payments could be spread across more taxpayers. During the village officials’ discussion, Dobbs said the concern was to treat everybody the same and consistently with other projects in the past.
John Bjelajac, attorney for the Caledonia utility district, said he believes the assessments are valid and they could lead to a slippery slope down the road if pardoned in some way.
“Other people in the future will point to this and say, ‘Well listen, give us the same benefit you gave the Four Mile Road people.’ It’s something that will come back and will be revisited with you when you consider future special assessments,” Bjelajac said. “It’s a basic public policy decision.”
Trustee Fran Martin emphasized that the assessment would be a recorded encumbrance on the property, which could be a problem when residents try to sell their house, especially if they want to sell to avoid sizable special assessments.
“It renders some of these properties unsaleable,” she said.
The village has argued that the access to sewer and water improves the properties, but — considering the prices — the residents don’t see it that way and they may not be able to sell their properties easily with massive assessments hanging over them.
Bill Hurtienne, who owns a half-acre of land on Four Mile Road, faces an assessment estimate of $31,625.18, but said he’ll end up paying about $50,000 by the end of the project, a number amounting to about 30% of his property value, he said. He said he’s lived in his house for 50 years and that he and his wife are retired, have a fixed income and paying this money would really “put a dent in our retirement and our plans for the future.”
Hurtienne asked for other options to provide relief to the homeowners. One option, he said, would be to spread the payments to everyone in Caledonia rather than just the affected homeowners in the area.
“We have several people in the room here that may lose their properties because of this assessment,” Hurtienne said. “I know it’s been said that this is the way we always do it. This is an opportunity for the (Village) Board to stand up and do something right for the people, the residents of the (village).”
Not the village as a whole
Some on the Village Board argued that, historically, immediately impacted homeowners should be the ones paying for this kind of project — not the village as a whole.
“Typically on the development of a subdivision, the developer will put all the sewer water etc., all the infrastructure, and they will charge the homeowner when they buy the lot or the property or whatever,” Trustee Dale Stillman said. “They ultimately pay. They’re not getting anything for free … Everything gets included in the infrastructure. In this particular case, we put the TID (tax increment district) in, we needed to get sewer water for the TID, and people really didn’t want it. We’re charging them a fair price, but their property values aren’t where they can absorb this.”
Money from the pre-existing TID, which uses tax revenue from the business park to fund projects in the village, is paying for 75% of the project cost, with the special assessments being slated to pay for the remaining 25%.
Sharing a concern with Dobbs, Trustee Lee Wishau said he would have trouble with these residents being treated differently and not having to pay a special assessment.
Trustee Tom Weatherston said he usually has no qualms with assessing people for their property. But, “in this particular case, I do have a problem with it, because it is driven solely by DeBack Farms, not by the citizens or by any other means.”
“In my mind, I think we should waive these assessments. Not the hook up fees, but I think the assessments should all be sucked back into the TID.”
He made a motion to take the fees, have them paid for by the TID, and then have residents pay the connection fees and have a plan to hook up eventually.
“We really did this not to increase the value of these residences. We did it to enhance the viability of the TID. So, to me, to put this on their backs, isn’t right,” Martin said.
Martin seconded Weatherston’s motion to have the TID cover the whole cost of the project, but it died soon after.
“This motion that you made sounds great, but what’s it going to cost?” Dobbs asked Weatherston. Dobbs said math needs to be done first before a vote. Bjelajac and Martin agreed.
There was no vote on the motion on the floor and instead a new motion replaced the first when Martin offered to table the topic until a future Village Board meeting. The motion carried 5-2, with President Dobbs and trustees Kevin Wanggaard, Stillman, Martin and McManus voting in favor; Wishau and Weatherston voted against the motion.
“In the audience, somebody mentioned that I said that I want to do something for you guys, and I do,” Dobbs said. “This is a situation, but it is also tough from past practices and what we’ve been doing from everybody else. This is not easy. We are thinking about going back and put our heads together and see if we can’t come up with something better.”