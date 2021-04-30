Vote on charging Four Mile Road homeowners thousands for business park's water/sewer delayed

Sharing a concern with Dobbs, Trustee Lee Wishau said he would have trouble with these residents being treated differently and not having to pay a special assessment.

Trustee Tom Weatherston said he usually has no qualms with assessing people for their property. But, “in this particular case, I do have a problem with it, because it is driven solely by DeBack Farms, not by the citizens or by any other means.”

“In my mind, I think we should waive these assessments. Not the hook up fees, but I think the assessments should all be sucked back into the TID.”

He made a motion to take the fees, have them paid for by the TID, and then have residents pay the connection fees and have a plan to hook up eventually.

“We really did this not to increase the value of these residences. We did it to enhance the viability of the TID. So, to me, to put this on their backs, isn’t right,” Martin said.

Martin seconded Weatherston’s motion to have the TID cover the whole cost of the project, but it died soon after.

“This motion that you made sounds great, but what’s it going to cost?” Dobbs asked Weatherston. Dobbs said math needs to be done first before a vote. Bjelajac and Martin agreed.