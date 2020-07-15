You are the owner of this article.
Vote now through July 24 for the Best of Racine County 2020
Vote now through July 24 for the Best of Racine County 2020

It’s that time of year again: Vote for your favorite Racine County restaurants, service providers, places and more in the 2020 Best of Racine County contest. Voting continues until midnight on Friday, July 24.

Vote now at: journaltimes.secondstreetapp.com/2020-Best-Of-Racine-County-Contest

As times have changed, so have some of our categories. We’ve added new categories including Best Cheese Curds, Best Beer List and Best Bloody Mary. We have also expanded our professional services category adding Best Attorney, Best Real Estate Office, Best Travel Agency and more.

These are just a few examples of the 76 categories in this year’s Best of Racine County contest.

Watch for The Journal Times special section announcing the winners in late September or early October.

Happy voting!

