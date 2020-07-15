Vote now through July 24 for the Best of Racine County 2020

It’s that time of year again: Vote for your favorite Racine County restaurants, service providers, places and more in the 2020 Best of Racine County contest. Voting continues until midnight on Friday, July 24.
As times have changed, so have some of our categories. We’ve added new categories including Best Cheese Curds, Best Beer List and Best Bloody Mary. We have also expanded our professional services category adding Best Attorney, Best Real Estate Office, Best Travel Agency and more.
These are just a few examples of the 76 categories in this year’s Best of Racine County contest.
Watch for The Journal Times special section announcing the winners in late September or early October.
Happy voting!
The results are in ...
Hungry for pizza? These spots are the best places to grab a pizza in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
#7 – Ferraro’s Pizza, 3700 Meachem Road, Mount Pleasant
#5 - DeRango's "The Pizza King" & Steakhouse, 4621 6 Mile Road, Caledonia
#2 – Infusino’s, 3225 Rapids Drive, Racine; 3301 Washington Ave., Racine
Looking for a new lunch Racine County lunch spot? These restaurants are the best places to grab lunch in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
#5 - Kabab And Grill, 1327 Washington Ave., Racine
#2 - Culver's, 5801 21st St., Racine
Looking for a great breakfast place in Racine County? These restaurants are the best breakfast spots in Racine County, according to our readers and the results of our 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
#7 - Annetta's Cafe, 8020 Durand Ave., Sturtevant
