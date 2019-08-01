{{featured_button_text}}
It’s that time of year again — time to vote for your favorite Racine County restaurants, businesses, places and more in the 2019 Best of Racine County contest.

As times have changed, so have some of our categories. We’ve added Best Food Truck and Best Brunch to the always popular Food section, where people can vote on their favorite Racine County places to grab some grub.

We’ve added a Home category, so voters can pick their favorite Racine County contractor, plumber and garden center. We’ve also expanded our Best of the West section to include the Best Bar and Event/Festival for folks living or visiting the west end of our county.

These are just a few examples of the 57 categories in this year’s Best of Racine County contest, and online voting begins today at www.journaltimes.com.

If you prefer a paper ballot, one of those is printed on Page B9 in today’s Journal Times. Paper ballots that are mailed to The Journal Times must be postmarked by Friday, Aug 2. Only original copies of paper ballots will be accepted.

All voting ends at midnight on Friday, Aug. 2.

Watch for the special section announcing the winners in the Sunday, Sept. 29, Journal Times.

Happy voting!

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts.

