RACINE COUNTY — Vote now for your favorite Racine County nurse at journaltimes.com/nurses.

The Journal Times is again this year planning to honor nurses working in Racine County who have gone above and beyond to make a significant impact on the lives of others.

With confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Racine County, nurses here are working harder than ever to help stop the spread.

Ten nurses will be selected — nine by a community-based panel of judges and one through an online people’s-choice vote.

People's choice voting began March 19 and will continue through March 25.

The 10 selected nurses will be featured in a special section in The Journal Times on May 10 during National Nurses Week.

Contest sponsors are Gateway Technical College, Skin RN and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

