Vote now for your favorite businesses in the Best of Racine County contest

It is now time to vote for your favorite businesses in the annual Best of Racine County awards.

Best of Racine County 2021

The Best of Racine County competition began with a nomination phase in July and during that phase, our readers and the community nominated their favorite businesses in categories that ranged from Best Burger to Best Fish Fry to Best Hair Salon and much more.

During our nomination period, more than 8,500 people voted, casting more than 83,000 nominations.

The five businesses with the most nominations from each category are advancing to our voting round, which began on Aug. 23 will run through Sept. 12. To see which businesses advanced to the voting round visit https://journaltimes.secondstreetapp.com/2021-Best-of-Racine-County/.

Some businesses may also have elected to give their supporters the ability to text message a special code to cast their vote.

During the voting phase, a person may vote once a day in each category.

If you want to see your favorite business win the Best of Racine County award, we would encourage you to vote early and often.

Anyone who votes for at least 25 businesses will automatically be entered to win a $250 gift card to a local business.

