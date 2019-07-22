It’s that time of year again — time to vote for your favorite Racine County restaurants, businesses, places and more in the 2019 Best of Racine County contest.
As times have changed, so have some of our categories. We’ve added Best Food Truck and Best Brunch to the always popular Food section, where people can vote on their favorite Racine County places to grab some grub.
We’ve added a Home category, so voters can pick their favorite Racine County contractor, plumber and garden center. We’ve also expanded our Best of the West section to include the Best Bar and Event/Festival for folks living or visiting the west end of our county.
These are just a few examples of the 57 categories in this year’s Best of Racine County contest, and online voting begins today at www.journaltimes.com.
If you prefer a paper ballot, one of those is printed on Page B9 in today’s Journal Times. Paper ballots that are mailed to The Journal Times must be postmarked by Friday, Aug 2. Only original copies of paper ballots will be accepted.
All voting ends at midnight on Friday, Aug. 2.
Watch for the special section announcing the winners in the Sunday, Sept. 29, Journal Times.
Happy voting!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Gee I wonder who is going to win best wings. They are not even in the top ten in Racine. If you can be more open minded try Uptown Pub on Juntion (.75 on Thursday) TBGs on Taylor (.50 on Weds) , Hiawatha, Main Hun (.50 on Tuesdays). Infusinos on Rapids. All 100% better that Buckets.
Buckets's has up to a 1 1/2 hr. wait on their grilled wings on Wednesday night. Can the other places say the same? I guess someone thinks they have the best wings in Racine -
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.