RAMAC legislative breakfast
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, right, speaks at a legislative breakfast sponsored by the Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce on Monday at Meadowbrook Country Cub. The event brought together area representatives such as state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, left, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine and state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine.

MOUNT PLEASANT — On the eve of an extraordinary special session in the state Legislature, state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, compared the session set to start today to a shotgun wedding and asked Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to delay it.

However, Vos maintained that Republicans are “not taking (away) any powers” and stressed the need for the Legislature to have more control over the lawmaking process.

The comments were made at a Monday legislative breakfast event sponsored by Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce that brought together Vos and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine; state Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine; and Barca, D-Kenosha. State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, was invited but did not attend.

The event, which was held at Meadowbrook Country Club and also included discussion about Foxconn and other business concerns, was planned long before the legislative session was scheduled and the four legislators were able to attend before heading to Madison.

The special session has received a lot of attention with Democrats saying it is an attempt by state Republicans to restrict powers from the executive branch before Democratic governor-elect Tony Evers is sworn in to office.

Vos rebutted those criticisms.

“All we’re doing is saying if you want to change the law it shouldn’t be with an executive order or a stroke of the pen,” Vos said. “Come and talk to the Legislature and sit at the table and we’ll negotiate.”

GOP lawmakers seek to limit powers of incoming Democratic governor, attorney general

Vos said he wants previous executive orders, signed under Gov. Scott Walker, to be put into law before Evers can undo them with his own executive order.

“We have voter ID; it was very hard fought over. It went to the (state) Supreme Court and it was found to be constitutional, it has been in effect for four years,” Vos said. “That was done by an executive order … the day that Tony Evers walks into office, as a foe of voter ID, he rescinds that executive order, voter ID is gone and none of the legislators here have a say in that whatsoever.”

Vos said he is also concerned that Evers might attempt to undo legislation, through executive order, that involved work requirements for those on welfare.

“I believe work requirements for welfare are what we should have because we want more people in our workforce,” Vos said. “That passed the Legislature, was signed by the governor and given approval by President Trump.”

Although Evers has not stated specifically what he plans to do as governor regarding work requirements for welfare recipients, Vos said if he wants to change it, “I think he should go through the Legislature to do that.”

Barca calls for delay

At the breakfast, Barca asked Vos to delay the session for at least another week.

“I really do firmly believe, Mr. Speaker, that we should delay this a week out of courtesy to the new governor to have a chance to renew this, to propose amendments,” Barca said. “The new administration is trying to hire cabinet secretaries and other people, and to get this on Friday and expect to respond by (Monday) when you don’t have a staff is really nothing short of outrageous.”

Likening the current political situation to a shotgun wedding, Barca said, “It’s almost like you’re on your way to the rehearsal dinner and one of the parties turns to the other and says ‘Here’s a 90-page summary of our prenup, take a look at it before we go to church tomorrow morning’ ... I really think you’re imposing something very difficult on a new administration that doesn’t have a staff yet. So I think, at a bare minimum, this should be delayed out of respect for our new governor.”

Neubauer encouraged those in attendance to watch the special session closely and “to hold us to higher standards.”

“We received the bills on Friday and we’re supposed to be voting on them (Tuesday),” Neubauer said. “I, like my colleagues, would love to have a relationship where we talk to each other more closely, but I don’t think that that’s the culture we’re in right now.”

Neubauer said there needs to be a change in the Legislature on how the parties work together.

“I am absolutely ready to work with my colleagues on behalf of this community,” Neubauer said. “There are critical issues that cannot be wasted on through four years of partisan bickering or even two years of partisan bickering.”

Wanggaard said this session is “going to be interesting,” and the omnibus bill legislators received on Friday “has got everything in it.”

“I think there’s going to be a lot of interesting things happening,” Wanggaard said.

2020 presidential primary

Wanggaard does agree that executive orders signed under Walker need to be codified but on issues such as moving the 2020 Wisconsin presidential primary to March, he needs to hear more information. Such a move would result in three elections being held in less than 90 days.

“I’m not really sure where I’m at with that yet until I hear a little bit more about some of the ramifications of moving it,” Wanggaard said. “Because there’s all kinds of issues that comes up with the amount of delegates Wisconsin gets … if it makes sense to do it, we should do it. But if it’s going to create more problems then I think we have to rethink what we’re doing.”

Republicans, Democrats split on primary date

Barca said he has talked with municipal clerks throughout Kenosha and Racine counties who have stated if the presidential primary were to be moved up from April to March, “it would be virtually impossible to implement” and if there’s a recount it “would throw everything into chaos.”

“There’s absolutely no reason that should be done,” Barca said.

