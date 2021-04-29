Vos & Wanggaard: Don't expand Medicaid, no raising taxes for BadgerCare, keep unemployment work requirements

He said if continued support of BadgerCare means raising taxes, it’s not something he will propose.

According to the state budget document, Evers is recommending a budget of about $1.5 billion on Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus.

Wanggaard said he wants to make sure the state has enough resources to “pay the people that do the work,” referring to health care professionals.

According to the state budget document, Evers is recommending an investment of $4.8 million into SeniorCare, which helps seniors with their prescription drug costs.

Schools

Another community member who said he was a business owner asked about how Vos and Wanggaard will support funding schools in the district.

Vos said he thinks there should be a requirement that the money is going towards the enrichment of the student before the state agrees to provide funding, because that “is not required by law” at the moment, Vos said.

Vos reiterated that he thinks there should have been more money given to schools that were open during the pandemic as opposed to those, like in the Racine Unified School District, that remained virtual.