Vos & Wanggaard: Don't expand Medicaid, no raising taxes for BadgerCare, keep unemployment work requirements
BUDGET LISTENING SESSION

Vos & Wanggaard: Don't expand Medicaid, no raising taxes for BadgerCare, keep unemployment work requirements

Talking with a constituent

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, talks with a constituent after a budget listening session on Monday in Yorkville. 

 Diana Panuncial
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Vos

YORKVILLE — Wisconsin Republican leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, of Rochester, and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, of Racine, held three budget listening sessions Monday evening: one virtually, one in Yorkville and another in Burlington.

About two dozen community members brought their concerns and feedback on Gov. Tony Evers’ recommendations for the state budget to Vos and Wanggaard at the Ives Grove Offices for the Yorkville session from 5-6 p.m.

The budget listening sessions were open to all, but were directed to residents of Rochester, Burlington, Yorkville, Dover, Union Grove and Sturtevant. But there was also discussion outside of the meeting.

Small protest outside

More than a dozen community members held a small protest in opposition to Vos and Wanggaard outside of Ives Grove offices during the meeting, supporting the expansion of Medicaid and senior health care, and calling for Fair Maps legislation.

League of Progressive Seniors

Two members of the League of Progressive Seniors sit outside the Ives Grove offices in Yorkville during budget listening session on Monday hosted by state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. The league was demonstrating in support of more health care and support for seniors. 

The League of Progressive Seniors, an organization dedicated to protecting services for those who are elderly and/or disabled, was present in support of Medicaid and senior care expansion.

Stephanie Stein, a board member of the league, said it’s fiscally irresponsible to not support Medicaid in the budget. She mentioned Wisconsin will lose out on $1.6 billion dollars that could ensure help for almost 100,000 people if the state doesn’t approve the expansion.

“We could help the lives of older people,” Stein said.

Joel Jacobsen, fair maps

Joel Jacobsen, a former Democratic candidate who twice ran against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, holds up a sign advocating for fair redistricting in the state on Monday. 

Joel Jacobsen, who ran unsuccessfully in the 2018 and 2020 elections to represent the 63rd Assembly District that Vos holds, was also outside advocating for fair redistricting of the state — allegations that Wisconsin’s election maps are gerrymandered have hung around since the lines were last drawn in 2012, with critics noting how Republicans nearly hold a supermajority in the Legislature but rarely win seats in statewide elections.

Connie Williams, a protester who has been vocal against Vos in the past, said “it’s empowering” to see community members who share the same values and want to exercise their right to speak out.

Policing

Vos and Wanggaard addressed the tensions around racial issues and police officers in the state, specifically discussing the death of George Floyd, killed by now-former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin last year.

“After 17 seconds of a video, you draw a conclusion,” said Wanggaard, a retired Racine police officer. He and Vos agreed snap judgments can easily be made from how information is spread, and there must be a balanced perspective before judgments are made on police use of force.

Wanggaard mentioned he has worked on contributions of up to $600,000 to Community Oriented Policing Houses.

COP Houses, which the Racine Police Department has helped popularize, are dedicated to serving the neighborhoods they’re located at in an effort to keeping crime low in the area. Mount Pleasant’s Lakeside COP House, at 2237 Mead St., has spearheaded programs like Project Blue Heart, which offers gas station and food gift cards and even vouchers for hotel stays, and has helped distribute free food.

“These ideas can help change the environment so people can enjoy their safety,” said Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police Department officer.

Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, speaks about the demands of protesters who demonstrated in Kenosha on Sunday.

‘We need to do more’ for seniors

One community member who works in an assisted living facility in Union Grove asked for perspective on senior health care, especially in the age of COVID-19.

“We need to do more,” Vos said on supporting senior living.

He stated that BadgerCare Plus, a health care coverage program for low-income Wisconsin residents, has hurt the budget. “Every single person on BadgerCare means the hospital charges more,” Vos said.

He said if continued support of BadgerCare means raising taxes, it’s not something he will propose.

According to the state budget document, Evers is recommending a budget of about $1.5 billion on Medicaid and BadgerCare Plus.

Wanggaard said he wants to make sure the state has enough resources to “pay the people that do the work,” referring to health care professionals.

According to the state budget document, Evers is recommending an investment of $4.8 million into SeniorCare, which helps seniors with their prescription drug costs.

At the budget listening session

From left, state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, sit at the front during their budget listening session in Sturtevant on Monday. 

Schools

Another community member who said he was a business owner asked about how Vos and Wanggaard will support funding schools in the district.

Vos said he thinks there should be a requirement that the money is going towards the enrichment of the student before the state agrees to provide funding, because that “is not required by law” at the moment, Vos said.

Vos reiterated that he thinks there should have been more money given to schools that were open during the pandemic as opposed to those, like in the Racine Unified School District, that remained virtual.

“The kids in poverty, they’re the ones that need school the most,” Vos said; he added keeping schools closed throughout COVID-19 was a barrier for low-income students from their education.

State budget listening session

About two dozen community members brought their concerns and feedback on Gov. Tony Evers' recommendations for the state budget to local Republican legislators in Yorkville on Monday.

Unemployment

Vos and Wanggaard also addressed the unemployment rate in the state.

As detailed on Page 700 of the budget, Evers recommends increasing the maximum weekly benefit rate for unemployment from $370 to $409 starting Jan. 1, 2022.

Vos said those in unemployment are currently earning about $16.75 an hour, and he has been struggling to hire for entry-level positions that make less than that.

“It’s challenging when people say they make more money in unemployment,” Vos said, adding that he believes unemployment policies in the state have given people “an incentive not to work.”

There must be a work requirement for those who are able-bodied, Vos added.

Temporary assistance can be given, he said, but “there’s no reason you shouldn’t be able to get back to work.”

