Vos upset about how Evers announced his 'Stay at Home' order; Neubauer applauds governor

MADISON — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticized how Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, announced his "Stay at Home" order Monday.

“The governor’s announcement has created mass amounts of confusion," Vos wrote, opening a pagelong statement Monday.

Last week, Evers said he did not want to issue a "shelter in place" order, has had been put in place in Illinois, New York and California. On Monday, the first-term governor said he was going to issue a similar "Stay at Home" order, after consulting with health, medical, governmental and business leaders around the state to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Vos said that the Legislature did not hear about the decision before Evers let the public know about it via Twitter just after 9:30 a.m. Monday.

“The governor’s executive order came as a surprise to the Legislature," Vos said. It was a complete reversal from his repeated assurances. It should be noted that legislative leaders have asked on a daily basis whether or not this was the direction the governor was headed, and we were told it was not."