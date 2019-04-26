UNION GROVE — While he believes it should be the only part of the solution, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says he is in favor of increasing the gas tax to pay for road improvements.
“I will say, for our roads, I support raising the gas tax,” Vos said at a budget listening session in Union Grove on Thursday. “I think we need to raise revenue. I support tolling; I support any revenue option that says we’re going to pay cash instead of borrowing.”
Vos made his comments during a listening session regarding the state biennial budget process that took place Thursday at Community State Bank in Union Grove. Vos, accompanied by state Sen. van Wanggaard, R-Racine, also held listening sessions Thursday in Mount Pleasant and Burlington.
In the past, Vos said, he has never supported increasing taxes and agrees with critics of a gas tax increase that it is not a long-term solution to funding road improvements.
“You are not going to save your way out of it; you are not going to be able to borrow your way out,” Vos said. “The only way that we can (pay for roads) is to figure out how do we continue to find efficiencies, and the (Department of Transportation) has done an excellent job of finding efficiencies.”
In his biennial budget plan, Gov. Tony Evers is proposing increasing the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon and repealing the minimum markup law that he said could save drivers 14 cents per gallon at the pump. Evers is also proposing increasing fees for heavy truck registration, title or vehicle transfers, and collecting a $75 hybrid vehicle fee.
“I think (the gas tax) has to be part of the equation, but I’m just not so sure it’s the entire answer,” Vos said. “But for the short term we've got to have some way to do it until we could do, perhaps, tolling, or determine some kind of a way to charge electric vehicles more, because they’re not paying anything for the roads.”
Other fee increases
Along with increasing the gas tax, Vos said there could be increases in vehicle registration fees.
While the use of electric vehicles continues to increase, Vos said the state needs to consider fees for electric vehicles that don’t pay at the pump. Vos said some estimates claim as many as a third of cars on the road in 2030 will be electric.
“If one-third of the cars pay nothing toward for the maintenance of those roads, we’re going to have a huge crisis that we can’t pay for,” Vos said. “Because you can’t just pay a gas tax.”
Vos realizes increasing the gas tax is not popular among Republicans and admitted, “I don’t know what’s going to happen” in the legislative process but acknowledged that he doesn’t believe there is enough support for the initiative.
Wanggaard did not comment directly on increasing the gas tax during Thursday's listening session, but he said the Senate is wrestling with the issue.
Wanggaard said he wants to help towns and villages across the state repair their roads with state dollars, but the money needs to be used effectively.
“I don’t want to see road dollars go to funding bike paths,” Wanggaard said. “We need bike paths, but we need the bike people to help pay for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
correction- the reformulated fuel is Less efficient.
A gas tax ..... how about getting rid of reformulated more expensive fuel that is more fuel efficient? that way perhaps a 0.04cent tax increase wont be felt so much... Look, we waste a fortune on POORLY maintained roads. - Stupid stuff too... HOW many roads do we see redone/resurfaced and in a yr or 2 they are ripping them up for some blasted nuance and they fill it with tar and 2 yrs beyond, its a crater in a new road? We've all seen it. A state with roads and counties with roads that have precious little insight into how to maintain drive- able roads. My goodness classic example. Durand has been a mess for months and months They repaired who knows what, along the southern border from the Piggly Wiggly- eastward, and its a war zone to drive on. I dont think the DOT has a clue. And they never answer a question either.... just visit a Mt Pleasant meeting when they are invited.... they smile a lot
"they smile a lot" Best thing to do when among lunatics....smile, try not to make eye contact, and try not to argue. Have seen pictures of the "audience". Not good.
Our winters don't help the matter any. That's something we can't control.
Vos is going to get voted OUT!! He is weak...and will not push for cuts...he needs to go!! A real conservative must challenge him..he needs a vacation... Evers is increasing taxes...and he does nothing!! property taxes are up and going up more.. enough.. There are so called (R) in charge but I don't think so..
You think Vos should be out but the DEMS. in control are increasing taxes and giving all of their friends raises
@shield...Vos is doing a great job. If you live in Racine you can cut your property taxes in half by doing what other have done---Move out of Racine.
Vos has turned into a wienee....and weak...he needs to demand an end to Mark up...and reformulated gas...That should not be crammed down our throats...It should be a choice!! He also needs to stop the push on education spending///It is OUT OF CONTROL....on all this he has failed...Leader??? who is he leading? Walker should be Gov/r and will be again....seems vos is going weak for personal reasons hmmm
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.