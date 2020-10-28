Vos says he is ‘open to a second relief bill’; challenger says it's too little, too late

The coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin is worse than it has been before, with new heights being reached in case counts, positive testing rates, hospitalizations and deaths over the past month.
Now, as Election Day nears while facing a challenge from a well-funded Democrat, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is no longer pushing back against statewide action on the pandemic and says he is open to a second Wisconsin Coronavirus Relief Bill — something he and his fellow Republicans have not been pushing for since the first relief bill was passed in April.
“Obviously, what we’re doing now as a state isn’t working,” Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement issued late Tuesday. Since Sept. 4, daily records for most new coronavirus cases have been set 15 times. Deaths have also been shooting upward, with four daily records being set over that same time frame, including 64 deaths being reported Tuesday.
“The Coronavirus Response Bill, which the Legislature approved within the first month of the pandemic, provided the administration with flexibilities to fight the virus. I would like to revisit what reauthorizations would be necessary and review the state expenditures from the CARES Act funding. If Congress fails to provide additional state assistance, I would be open to a second relief bill, which could include providing the $75 million that the Evers administration chose not to utilize from the first bill.
“I agree with Governor Evers that our success in fighting the virus rests on individual responsibility. I encourage everyone to adhere to CDC guidelines: wear a mask, socially distance, frequently wash your hands and follow local restrictions.”
Vos is facing a challenge from former Burlington Alderman Joel Jacobsen in the ongoing election set to end Tuesday, an election that has around a million dollars in ad spending (since Jacobsen bought another $400,000 in TV ads this week) with most of that money coming from Democrats and left-leaning groups seeking to get Vos out of office.
"I appreciate my opponent's sentiments on moving to address the COVID crisis in our state," Jacobsen said in a statement to The Journal Times. "The reality is that my opponent and his allies chose to insert politics into this public health crisis over 200 days ago. The result is that we now have over 200,000 cases of COVID in Wisconsin and we are at 85% capacity statewide for hospital beds. Making declarations five days before the election on wanting to 'do something' appears to be more about saving political careers than actually moving forward with concrete solutions to reduce the growing threat to our citizens' health."
When Jacobsen challenged Vos in 2018, Vos still took 61% of the vote.
From April until now
Aid from Congress is unlikely to come anytime soon, as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday that the Senate will adjourn through at least Nov. 9 with no solid plan for a relief bill in play. Democratic leaders have called for a relief bill totaling around $2 trillion while McConnell has advocated for a much smaller $500 billion bill.
It remains unclear what a second Wisconsin bill could include. The governor's office said Wednesday afternoon that neither Vos nor Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have yet contacted the governor about a second bill. After The Journal Times asked why contact with the governor about this had not yet been made, Vos' spokeswoman Kit Beyer said "He welcomes a meeting soon with the governor."
The first bill allowed Wisconsin businesses to take part in the federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program), allowed property taxes to be deferred and opened up Wisconsinites to be able to receive federal aid. Democrats said the aid within it fell short of what was needed to help keep businesses alive and families afloat as the reality of threat of the coronavirus — which has been blamed for the deaths of more than 1,850 Wisconsinites and 227,000 Americans — was realized.
Wisconsin remains a nationwide coronavirus hotspot, ranking among the top five states in new cases per capita alongside the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.
Nine of the nation's 20 communities where the outbreak is worst are in Wisconsin, as of Wednesday according to tracking from the New York Times. Racine ranks 32nd in the nation for where the outbreak is worst, according to that tracking. As for communities where cases are rising fastest, six of the top 20 are in Wisconsin.
After the first bill was passed, Fitzgerald said “This bill is imperfect and it might be the first bill of a number that we are going to have to pass in the Legislature." No bills of any kind have been voted on by the Legislature since.
Although Evers, the Department of Health Services and other public health leaders have called for statewide regulations and action, the Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature have fought that, saying they would rather let localities respond to outbreaks as they see fit. However, public health leaders — including in the City of Racine — have criticized that approach, in part because Wisconsinites rarely stay in one place: i.e. if one town has COVID restrictions, there’s no stopping that town’s residents from going somewhere that doesn’t have restrictions.
Access to COVID testing has been expanding for months in Wisconsin. For the first time, starting earlier this month through at least Dec. 10, Racine and Kenosha counties have regularly scheduled testing five days a week provided by the National Guard at various community centers.
Britt Cudabeck, deputy communications director for the governor's office, told The Journal Times in an email "It’s unfortunate that Republicans still don’t have a plan to respond to this pandemic even 196 days after they last passed a bill, but it’s great to hear they support the governor’s statewide testing efforts."
The Journal Times, in a follow-up email to Beyer, asked “Should this kind of action been taken earlier?” and if a second bill would include “something similar to a mask mandate or other safety measures? Or are we expecting this second bill to be focused on economic aid et. al.? I.e. What is Robin/the GOP Legislature open to?”
Beyer replied "I believe the statement explains what the Speaker is open to" and said that Vos added: “We need to stop the political blame game caused by the election so we can all fight the virus together by following CDC guidelines.”
“Obviously, what we’re doing now as a state isn’t working."
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
