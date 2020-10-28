Vos says he is ‘open to a second relief bill’; challenger says it's too little, too late

Wisconsin remains a nationwide coronavirus hotspot, ranking among the top five states in new cases per capita alongside the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming.

Nine of the nation's 20 communities where the outbreak is worst are in Wisconsin, as of Wednesday according to tracking from the New York Times. Racine ranks 32nd in the nation for where the outbreak is worst, according to that tracking. As for communities where cases are rising fastest, six of the top 20 are in Wisconsin.

After the first bill was passed, Fitzgerald said “This bill is imperfect and it might be the first bill of a number that we are going to have to pass in the Legislature." No bills of any kind have been voted on by the Legislature since.