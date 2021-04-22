Vos says bill to ban male-to-female transgender athletes from competing as women is moving forward

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, indicated earlier this week that a hearing, and thus possibly a vote, on a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s or girls’ sports in Wisconsin may be coming.

“We’re going to have a hearing on it, we’re going to move that legislation forward,” Vos said in a WISN-TV interview.

Republicans who have forwarded nearly identical bills in more than a dozen states argue that student-athletes who are born male but who are undergoing treatment to transition to female would have an advantage over female-born student-athletes, even if these situations are a rarity.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, the nonprofit that governs most of the state’s high school sports, already has a policy in place regarding transgender athletes.