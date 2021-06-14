Vos: 'I fundamentally disagree with the idea' of critical race theory

+3 School for thought: Wisconsin and Racine County are entering the critical race theory debate Gloria J. Ladson-Billings, the National Academy of Education President and a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor emeritus, titled her 2010 research paper on the topic "Just what is critical race theory and what's it doing in a nice field like education?" Eleven years later, debate in the U.S. is picking up where Billings left off.

The ongoing discussion over the whether critical race theory should be part of educational curricula is, in large part, based on the debate over how much America’s history of racist practices, in some instances legalized and widespread, still has an impact today.

In essence: How much did the enslavement of African Americans, and then their release without reparations, set people on uneven playing fields for generations to come? How much did Jim Crow laws and discriminatory voting laws keep the interests of people of color at the margins of American domestic policy? How much did the practice of redlining have to do with ongoing wealth disparities?

Redlining is defined by Investopedia as “a discriminatory practice that puts services — financial and otherwise — out of reach for residents of certain areas based on race or ethnicity.” It was widespread in the United States, denying the right to purchase a home to people of color in some neighborhoods, including in Racine, with the rubber stamp of the federal government beginning in the 1930s and continuing for decades.