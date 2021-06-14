 Skip to main content
Vos: 'I fundamentally disagree with the idea' of critical race theory
CRITICAL RACE THEORY

The ongoing discussion over the whether critical race theory should be part of educational curricula is, in large part, based on the debate over how much America’s history of racist practices, in some instances legalized and widespread, still has an impact today.

In essence: How much did the enslavement of African Americans, and then their release without reparations, set people on uneven playing fields for generations to come? How much did Jim Crow laws and discriminatory voting laws keep the interests of people of color at the margins of American domestic policy? How much did the practice of redlining have to do with ongoing wealth disparities?

Redlining is defined by Investopedia as “a discriminatory practice that puts services — financial and otherwise — out of reach for residents of certain areas based on race or ethnicity.” It was widespread in the United States, denying the right to purchase a home to people of color in some neighborhoods, including in Racine, with the rubber stamp of the federal government beginning in the 1930s and continuing for decades.

Some argue it continues today, alleging that banks and insurance companies make it more challenging to get loans or favorable rates for people who live areas that are primarily occupied by people of color, regardless of economic standing.

Those who want to keep CRT out of schools, supported by Republicans in several states, argue that those events don’t have much, if anything, to do with modern inequality, nor are they why schools in areas primarily populated by people of color have higher rates of poverty and lower success rates. Proponents of critical race theory have the opposite take: That the extreme, legalized, systemic abuses of the past are a primary driver of modern systemic inequities.

Should a ban on teaching CRT in schools be passed by the Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature, it would likely face a veto from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat and former teacher who was state school superintendent before becoming governor.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Vos

One of Wisconsin’s most powerful lawmakers — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester — says he believes the basics of critical race theory are incorrect, although he didn’t say if he would support a governmental ban.

“I fundamentally disagree with the idea (of CRT),” he said during an interview with The Journal Times on Thursday. “Let’s take redlining as an example: Redlining was an awful practice that ended with a federal law (the Civil Rights Act of 1968), so almost 60 years ago. How much beyond a stain on history no different than slavery should we spend talking about that topic?

“I would never say you shouldn’t talk about it. But is it the entire reason that somebody today goes to a high school that has a 40% reading level? I don’t think so; but that’s what (advocates of CRT) say.”

“It’s not the fact that the teachers don’t do a good job or the parents don’t read to their kids or all those other things,” Vos continued. “We just try to blame another entity in history for the reason we made bad decisions today? I think that (CRT) is the wrong way to go.”

State Rep. Chuck Wichgers, R-Muskego, 83rd Assembly District

Wichgers

State Rep. Chuck Wichgers — a Muskego Republican whose district includes part of western Racine County — last week proposed legislation that could prevent the teaching of CRT at University of Wisconsin System campuses, state technical colleges, public K-12 schools and independent charter schools.

In an email to The Journal Times, he quoted at length from a recent Wall Street Journal opinion piece that stated: “Should students learn about slavery, lynching, Jim Crow or the Tulsa massacre? Yes. Should they be taught that ‘systemic’ racism is the defining characteristic of America? No. If the proponents would agree to that distinction, there wouldn’t be a problem. But they won’t. Thus the state legislative bans — and a lesson in American politics.”

Several states have passed bans on teaching CRT, including Florida, Iowa and Idaho.

States are moving to change what can be taught and said about race in schools.At least three Republican-controlled states have now passed legislation banning critical race theory teaching, and at least 16 others are considering it. Critical race theory education re-frames the narrative of history to illuminate the historical and current-day impacts of racism in America.But now, thanks to legislation in Idaho, teachers are barred from (quote) "indoctrinating" students on race. And Oklahoma teachers can't lecture on racial oppression or conscious or unconscious racial bias among certain populations.  And Tennessee schools risk losing state financial aid if teaching includes particular topics on race or racism.Critics say these measures are a GOP attempt to whitewash the nation's racial history and its continuing impacts to this day. Many Republicans say continuing to cast blame for racism has no place in the classroom.Republican Senator Tom Cotton said education about systemic racism is a liberal attempt to "indoctrinate young people with un-American ideas." But the White House says it's not an agenda - it's acknowledging history."Although I don't think that we would think, we believe, that educating the youth and future leaders of the country on systemic racism is indoctrination that's actually responsible."The GOP fight against critical race theory is in some ways a reaction to last year's uproar after the police killing of George Floyd, which triggered renewed discussions of racism in the U.S. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of Floyd's death. That same day, Tennessee passed its bill barring the teaching of critical race theory.

Vos said he supports the ostensible proposal from Wichgers.

“I will say if the idea of banning racial stereotyping and saying you can’t teach one race is better than another and all those things, I don’t get why that’s controversial. I support those ideas,” Vos said. “The concept of saying Martin Luther King’s dream that we should have a colorblind society is one we should all focus on, yeah I’m there.”

Among the objections to CRT have been the “psychological distress” reportedly felt by some white students and their parents.

LaKeshia Myers

Myers

State Rep. LaKeshia Myers, an African American Democrat from Milwaukee who has served as an education director for the state Department of Corrections and as a student support coach in Milwaukee schools, told the Associated Press earlier this month of the possible bans: “It’s ridiculous. They don’t even understand what critical race theory is.”

Reporting from Lauren Henning of The Journal Times contributed to this story.

