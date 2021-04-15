Vos hopes $69M in federal funding leads to improved RUSD graduation rates

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District is set to receive approximately $69 million from the federal government over the next four years for pandemic recovery efforts. Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, asked district officials on Monday how they plan to spend it.
The money will come from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, created as part of the initial COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress in March 2020, signed by Donald Trump and updated with additional funds through the second stimulus in January.
“The last year has certainly been challenging for everybody,” Vos said during Unified’s Legislative Committee meeting on Monday. “Every parent, every taxpayer, every business owner. I think every American has really gone through tough times but the good news is we are coming on the other side of the pandemic in so many ways.”
Vos pointed out that the state has increased its contribution to Unified’s annual budget from around $18 million to around $31 million in the past 10 years, a 72% increase. The overall school district budget has increased during that time from $260 million to $338 million, a 30% increase.
During that same time period student enrollment in the district decreased; staffing decreased as well but not nearly as rapidly.
Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operations officer, explained that Racine Unified maintained staff levels as its enrollment declined to provide additional wraparound services, such as additional academic, emotional or behavioral supports. The district has evidence of where those have been effective and where they haven’t, Gordon said.
Gordon said that administrators are in the process of doing a deep dive and “Being really honest with ourselves about what’s working and what’s not.”
She added that the process will lead to some difficult decisions regarding which programs to continue and which ones should be nixed.
“I know you have been working to try to improve the results at Unified with some success,” Vos said.
But then he referenced standardized tests from the 2018-19 school year, in which around 49% of Unified students scored below the basic level of proficiency in both reading and math.
“That’s challenging for folks even though you’ve seen this dramatic increase in the amount of state aid that we’ve given,” Vos said.
He added that the district’s graduation rate has not improved since the 2013-14 school year. The district’s graduation rate was at 78% in 2014 and was the same in 2020. The rate was worse for black students, at 67% in 2014 and 64% in 2020.
Vos said he hoped the district has a specific plan for the influx of federal money that focuses on increasing the graduation rate and improving outcomes for students of color.
Looking to undo learning loss
Superintendent Eric Gallien explained that the district is in the process of planning how to use the money to deal with loss of learning that happened over the last year while students were learning remotely. Around half of students returned to in-person learning in March and the rest are still learning remotely from home.
Plans for the money include a heavy focus on literacy for pre-K through third grade with lots of additional support for students. Unified is working on this effort with its own staff, community organizations and other districts, Gallien said.
He added that the district plans to place more emphasis on connecting its middle schools to its high schools.
“We believe we have a successful formula for our high schools. We just have to be diligent about keeping an eye on the most marginalized groups,” Gallien said.
The district team is working on ways to more closely monitor those students, to check in with them more often and to ensure they’re engaged in the Academies of Racine so that they want to stay in school.
The Academies of Racine are small learning communities in RUSD’s high schools through which students choose a specific pathway such as culinary arts, computer science or education. The Academies work closely with the local business community for things like internships.
Gordon said that the district has to focus not only on the kids harmed by pandemic but also on structural improvements to raise student achievement in general.
Facing the upcoming ‘cliff’
The district can’t make specific plans for all of the ESSR funds until it receives more guidance from the federal government on restrictions for how the money can be used.
Unified’s Chief Financial Officer Marc Duff asked Vos what advice he would give to districts that fund efforts to improve outcomes with federal money, but will face a “cliff” in four years when that funding runs out.
“If it ends, how do we sustain that?” Duff asked.
Vos admitted that the dropping off of funding was a legitimate concern and said one possibility is creating a savings account of sorts and setting money aside in advance to deal with the drop off.