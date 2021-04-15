Vos hopes $69M in federal funding leads to improved RUSD graduation rates

Vos said he hoped the district has a specific plan for the influx of federal money that focuses on increasing the graduation rate and improving outcomes for students of color.

Looking to undo learning loss

Superintendent Eric Gallien explained that the district is in the process of planning how to use the money to deal with loss of learning that happened over the last year while students were learning remotely. Around half of students returned to in-person learning in March and the rest are still learning remotely from home.

Plans for the money include a heavy focus on literacy for pre-K through third grade with lots of additional support for students. Unified is working on this effort with its own staff, community organizations and other districts, Gallien said.

He added that the district plans to place more emphasis on connecting its middle schools to its high schools.

“We believe we have a successful formula for our high schools. We just have to be diligent about keeping an eye on the most marginalized groups,” Gallien said.