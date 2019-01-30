RACINE COUNTY — Republican leaders, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, are pointing fingers at Democratic Gov. Tony Evers after news came out that Foxconn Technology Group is going to adjust plans for its Mount Pleasant facility.
In a statement released Wednesday, Vos and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, stated:
"We don’t blame Foxconn for altering plans in an ever-changing technology business," according to the statement. "It’s also not surprising Foxconn would rethink building a manufacturing plant in Wisconsin under the Evers Administration. The company is reacting to the wave of economic uncertainty that the new governor has brought with his administration. Governor Evers has an anti-jobs agenda and pledged to do away with a successful business incentive for manufacturing and agriculture."
The statement goes on to say "it’s disappointing to see Democrats rooting for the failure of Foxconn and trying to undermine this historic opportunity for our state. Democrats don’t want thousands of family-supporting careers; they want a political talking point."
“From the very beginning, we looked out for the best interest of the taxpayers of the state. Not a dollar would be paid out until jobs in the Foxconn development area were created," according to the joint statement. "The incentive package is based on fulfilling the contract. We will continue to work with Foxconn to help the company meet its repeated goal of creating 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin. Again, the company has reiterated that this goal hasn't changed."
Vos and Fitzgerald say Republicans will work to "keep Wisconsin open for business and the Manufacturing and Agriculture Tax Credit in place. This news only strengthens our commitment to Wisconsin: we aren’t going to let our state move backward.”
The statement praises Foxconn for 1,000 jobs, both direct and in-direct, and an investment of $200 million in the state.
Foxconn reportedly created 1,032 jobs, which comprised of 178 full-time Foxconn employees and 854 people working to build the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park. However, the company was not able to receive tax credits because it did not create at least 260 eligible jobs.
Evers administration 'surprised'
Joel brennan, secretary-designee for the state Department of Administration for Evers, said the administration "is in regular, weekly communication with senior leadership at Foxconn, however, we were surprised to learn about this development."
“While some of the information reported today has been previously reported publicly, other details about the continuing evolution of this project will require further review and evaluation by our team," Brennan said in a statement. "Our team has been in contact with Foxconn since learning this news and will continue to monitor the project to ensure the company delivers on its promises to the people of Wisconsin."
Brennan said Evers plans to protect taxpayers and "the local communities that have already made significant investments in this project, and our environment are his chief concerns."
“In the coming weeks, the Evers Administration will continue to commit time, resources, and personnel to ensure that the interests of Wisconsin workers and taxpayers are protected and promoted by our approach to the Foxconn project.," Brennan said.
