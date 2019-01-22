MADISON — Republican leaders in the state Assembly aren't happy with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers saying legalizing medical marijuana could start the process for full legalization.
Evers said last week he would probably include a "first step" toward legalizing medical marijuana. He said that will start the process toward full legalization, including a potential statewide referendum.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday that he's open to legalizing medical marijuana but he doesn't want that to "lead us down a slippery slope where there's pot on every corner." He says he hopes Evers hasn't "poisoned the conversation through his own inexperience."
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke says using legalization of medical marijuana to move to full legalization would be a problem for many in the GOP Assembly caucus.
Marijuana has always been available on every corner, it's everywhere throughout the country. Regulate it to ensure consumers have a safe product free of mold, chemicals and other contaminates. The prohibition of marijuana is irresponsible and self-destructive.
Wisconsin - a liquor bottle in every grocery store...beer in parks, where kids play. Regulate and tax a multi million dollar business, that's here, and will be functional in all States and countries surrounding it? Yeah, why do that? Just keep it untaxed, unregulated and easier for kids to buy. Lil Napoleon is a true free market capitalist! Thanks Robin Vos!
Also, let's give nuts the right to carry guns, who needs a background check. But you better not touch that green plant growing naturally over there.
