Vos calls Unified's community fund use 'a loophole we should close'

RACINE — While Democrats and school leaders argue that the community service levy available to Wisconsin school districts is a way to move whole communities forward together, two Racine County Republicans said they would like to see restrictions placed on the levy.
Racine Unified first created its community service levy in the 2006-2007 school year, 23 years after the state Legislature first made it an option for school districts.
The Legislature established the community service fund in 1983 to allow districts to recoup costs for services like community recreation programs, community use of facilities, food service programs for the elderly and non-educational after school programs.
“The community service fund allows Wisconsin public school districts to create opportunities for children and families across the community,” said Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien in a statement. “These funds must be used for projects and initiatives that 'have the primary function of serving the community.'
"In RUSD, we use these funds for impactful programs like after-school academic and recreational programming, the community mental health clinic and family engagement programs like Parent University that not only serve RUSD students, but all students and families in Racine.”
The fund cannot be used for programs exclusively for students enrolled in district K-12 educational programs or for costs that would be incurred by the school district if the community programs and services were not provided by the district.
Levy limits
Beginning in the 1993-94 school year, the Legislature imposed revenue limits on school district levies. These limits applied to the community service levy, just as it did to the other school levies.
Starting in the 2001-02 school year, the community service levy was exempted from revenue limits, while other levies were not. It was subject to limits again in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but those expired in summer 2015.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that the community service levy’s exemption from revenue limits was “an oversight” and that he would like to see that change. He added that he didn’t have any specific plan at this point but would like some sort of reasonable limit put on the funds.
Unified increases levy
When Racine Unified created its community service fund in the 2006-07 school year, its total budget for the fund was about $333,400. From that time until 2015-16, the district never levied more than $850,000 for the fund. For four of those years it levied nothing in an effort to keep the overall tax rate down.
Unified’s community service tax levy then increased to $1.6 million in 2016-17, decreased to $1 million in 2017-18, quintupled in 2018-19 to $5 million and then doubled this year to $10 million.
A large portion this year’s funding, $6.75 million, will go toward the new $23 million aquatic center to be built next to Case High School, which aims to serve the entire community and to replace the Case pool.
An additional $1.3 million out of this year’s fund will pay for the construction of a community health clinic currently underway at Julian Thomas Elementary School.
State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who was a member of the Racine Unified School Board from 2016 to 2019, said he supports Unified’s use of the community service funds for efforts like community mental health initiatives but questions its use for construction of the aquatic center.
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t believe at this time that the Racine Unified School District should get in the business of offering a community wide aquatic center,” Wittke said. “I just believe that the district has the job of educating kids, and based on results we could use every effort focused on that at this point.”
Across the state
In this school year, the total community service levy amount collected for school districts across the state is more than $112 million, according to the Department of Public instruction.
That means Racine Unified’s levy makes up almost 9% of the community service levy statewide, while its students make up about 2% of the student population in the state, according to numbers from the DPI website.
Comparatively, Milwaukee Public Schools planned to levy $24.3 million for community service this year, while Kenosha Unified planned to collect only $1.5 million. MPS serves approximatley four times as many students as Racine Unified.
Community support
State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine said she supports Racine Unified’s use of the community service fund to make investments in the community.
“The Racine Unified School District has worked hard to provide great opportunities for all of our kids with limited resources,” Neubauer said in a statement. “…In addition to the proposed aquatic center, they are investing in both Pritchard Park and Horlick Field. Both those investments fill a need and improve the life and usability of the facilities. RUSD has also partnered with the city, county, and Gateway Technical College to fund the build out of the Racine Community Health Center at Julian Thomas. This project wouldn’t happen without RUSD’s support. We know there are very real health disparities in our community and RUSD’s leadership on that project will help us directly address them.”
Racine Unified has used the community service fund to contribute its share to a sports complex currently being constructed at Pritchard Park, in conjunction with Racine County. The sports complex will serve Unified students, as well as students from other public and private schools in the county. In total, Unified committed $3.5 million to the project, while the county contributed $3 million as well.
“We are grateful that Racine Unified’s Community Service Funds are helping address a huge void in Racine County and creating much-needed facilities for our youth and families at Pritchard Park,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave in a statement. “Through this partnership between the county and Racine Unified, we were able to leverage resources to address a challenge in our community — it’s a great example of a collaboration that benefits the entire county.”
In addition to the aquatic center and other projects, Racine Unified’s community service fund pays for things like: extended learning and summer youth programs; parent university, family engagement and community mental health initiatives; support for the Lighthouse Brigade marching band; community use of the REAL School Fieldhouse; programs for 3-year-olds including Parent-Child Oriented Classrooms and the Montessori program.
“In recent years, we have used these funds to partner with other organizations to align resources and improve outcomes and opportunities for families and students across the community,” Gallien said. “Some examples include the community school model which is already demonstrating positive results at Knapp Elementary and Pritchard Park which will provide state of the art athletic facilities for all Racine student athletes. These partnerships allow us to provide community members with programs and facilities above and beyond what RUSD could fund on its own. Collaboratively, we’re working to move Racine forward.”
Looking at legislative changes
Wittke said that Unified’s use of the community service fund for the aquatic center “caught our attention” in Madison.
“I do think legislatively we need to tighten that up because it is something that in my mind has no taxpayer protection,” Wittke said.
He added that it’s on his list of things to look into going forward.
In Vos’s view, if school districts have to go to referendum and get approval from voters to build schools, they should have to do the same to build aquatic centers and clinics.
“It’s a loophole we should close,” he said. “Hopefully sometime soon.”
"The community service fund allows Wisconsin public school districts to create opportunities for children and families across the community."
Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent
“It’s a loophole we should close. Hopefully sometime soon.”
Robin Vos, Assembly speaker