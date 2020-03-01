Vos calls Unified's community fund use 'a loophole we should close'

A large portion this year’s funding, $6.75 million, will go toward the new $23 million aquatic center to be built next to Case High School, which aims to serve the entire community and to replace the Case pool.

An additional $1.3 million out of this year’s fund will pay for the construction of a community health clinic currently underway at Julian Thomas Elementary School.

State Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Caledonia, who was a member of the Racine Unified School Board from 2016 to 2019, said he supports Unified’s use of the community service funds for efforts like community mental health initiatives but questions its use for construction of the aquatic center.

“I don’t believe at this time that the Racine Unified School District should get in the business of offering a community wide aquatic center,” Wittke said. “I just believe that the district has the job of educating kids, and based on results we could use every effort focused on that at this point.”

Across the state

In this school year, the total community service levy amount collected for school districts across the state is more than $112 million, according to the Department of Public instruction.