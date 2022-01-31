Vos calls for advisory referendum in Burlington on Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — As city leaders move toward a pivotal decision on the future of Echo Lake, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is calling for an advisory referendum.

The Burlington City Council is scheduled Feb. 16 to vote on whether to save the lake by investing in dam repairs and lake dredging, or to dismantle the dam and drain the lake.

Council members are scheduled Tuesday to discuss the matter in committee.

Vos, who has previously spoken out in favor of preserving Echo Lake, sent a letter Monday to the City Council, encouraging them to put the matter up to a citywide advisory referendum.

"Before the council’s final decision on February 16th," he wrote, "I urge you to schedule an advisory referendum so the residents of Burlington can weigh in on the significance of the lake."

An advisory referendum, as opposed to a binding referendum, does not require government to follow the wishes of the voters.

City officials have previously discussed holding a referendum, but they have cautioned that the city faces a February deadline to apply for state grants to help pay for an Echo Lake project. The soonest that a referendum could be placed on a ballot would be August.

A city survey found that about two-thirds of the respondents support saving Echo Lake. The survey was completed by about 400 of Burlington's estimated 10,000 residents.

Vos, who was raised in Burlington, told City Council members that residents have contacted him on the Echo Lake issue. He said he believes most people in the city want to see the lake restored.

Offering to help the city pursue state grants to fund the project, Vos concluded: "Thank you for trusting the voters and being amenable to saving the lake."

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled. Dredging also is needed to remove decades of pollution and sediment, which have reduced the former mill pond's average depth to 2 feet.

If the manmade lake is drained, the White River would resume flowing naturally through an estimated 70-acre site adjacent to Echo Veterans Memorial Park.

Members of the Burlington Park Board voted Jan. 20 to recommend removing the dam and draining the lake.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost much less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to drain the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.