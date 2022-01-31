 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert featured
BURLINGTON

Vos calls for advisory referendum in Burlington on Echo Lake

  • 0
White River in Burlington with pedestrian bridge if dam is removed

An engineer's rendering shows a restored White River flowing in Burlington, with a possible pedestrian bridge passing over the river, if the city removes the dam at Echo Lake and allows the manmade lake to drain.

 Submitted
Robin Vos

Vos

BURLINGTON — As city leaders move toward a pivotal decision on the future of Echo Lake, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is calling for an advisory referendum.

The Burlington City Council is scheduled Feb. 16 to vote on whether to save the lake by investing in dam repairs and lake dredging, or to dismantle the dam and drain the lake.

Council members are scheduled Tuesday to discuss the matter in committee.

Vos, who has previously spoken out in favor of preserving Echo Lake, sent a letter Monday to the City Council, encouraging them to put the matter up to a citywide advisory referendum.

"Before the council’s final decision on February 16th," he wrote, "I urge you to schedule an advisory referendum so the residents of Burlington can weigh in on the significance of the lake."

People are also reading…

An advisory referendum, as opposed to a binding referendum, does not require government to follow the wishes of the voters.

City officials have previously discussed holding a referendum, but they have cautioned that the city faces a February deadline to apply for state grants to help pay for an Echo Lake project. The soonest that a referendum could be placed on a ballot would be August.

A city survey found that about two-thirds of the respondents support saving Echo Lake. The survey was completed by about 400 of Burlington's estimated 10,000 residents.

Vos, who was raised in Burlington, told City Council members that residents have contacted him on the Echo Lake issue. He said he believes most people in the city want to see the lake restored.

Offering to help the city pursue state grants to fund the project, Vos concluded: "Thank you for trusting the voters and being amenable to saving the lake."

State environmental regulators have notified the city that the aging dam at Echo Lake no longer meets safety standards. The dam must either be upgraded and expanded, or it must be dismantled. Dredging also is needed to remove decades of pollution and sediment, which have reduced the former mill pond's average depth to 2 feet.

If the manmade lake is drained, the White River would resume flowing naturally through an estimated 70-acre site adjacent to Echo Veterans Memorial Park.

Members of the Burlington Park Board voted Jan. 20 to recommend removing the dam and draining the lake.

City engineers have calculated that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to improve the dam and dredge the polluted lake. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost much less, with estimates ranging from $1.1 million to $2 million.

Officials have projected that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner $68 a year over 20 years, for a total of $1,368. By comparison, borrowing $1.5 million to drain the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

Collection: Burlington charts a path toward tough decisions on its beloved Echo Lake

Follow along as we chronicle the steps that Burlington has taken so far while confronting the dilemma of either investing millions to save Echo Lake or dismantling the dam and watching the lake vanish into the pages of history.

Racine County's Echo Lake dilemma: Spend millions to maintain dam, or remove it and watch lake disappear?
Local News
topical alert

Racine County's Echo Lake dilemma: Spend millions to maintain dam, or remove it and watch lake disappear?

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Burlington taxpayers may face a tough decision soon on whether to pay for improvements to Echo Lake or remove a substandard dam and watch the lake vanish forever down the White River.

Burlington lake a lost cause? Not just yet. City has one more idea to maybe save Echo Lake
Local News
alert

Burlington lake a lost cause? Not just yet. City has one more idea to maybe save Echo Lake

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Consultants were expected to report on the cost of rebuilding the dam at Echo Lake in Burlington. Instead, they are reporting that the dam cannot be salvaged and improved as needed to meet state flood-protection standards.

Echo Lake was created more than 170 years ago in Burlington. It has a family history that's still alive today
Local News
alert

Echo Lake was created more than 170 years ago in Burlington. It has a family history that's still alive today

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

From early industrial growth in the 19th century to a distressed environmental site today, Burlington's beloved Echo Lake has marked time by serving many purposes in the Racine County community.

Journal Times editorial: Tough choices about Echo Lake lie ahead
Editorial
editor's pick

Journal Times editorial: Tough choices about Echo Lake lie ahead

  • The Journal Times Editorial Board
  • 0

It would be easy in this space to tell Burlington leaders to do whatever they can to save Echo Lake, the 70-acre body of water that provides an oasis of nature in the heart of the city.

Echo Lake decision looms as Burlington readies Nov. 16 report on options
Local News
alert

Echo Lake decision looms as Burlington readies Nov. 16 report on options

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Burlington city officials plan a Nov. 16 release for a study showing whether Echo Lake can be saved through upgrades to an aging dam system, or whether the dam must be removed, allowing the lake to drain and vanish into the history books. 

Could this be Burlington's future? Nearby city reflects on removal of dam and loss of popular waterway
Local News

Could this be Burlington's future? Nearby city reflects on removal of dam and loss of popular waterway

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Months before Burlington decides what to do about Echo Lake, residents of a community about 30 miles away in Waukesha County are reflecting on a decision to drain a popular recreational pond that had stood for decades. Doing so allowed a river to flow naturally again, but also may have allowed nearby property values to plummet.

It could cost more than $5 million to save Echo Lake; Burlington aldermen to review report Tuesday
Local News
alert

It could cost more than $5 million to save Echo Lake; Burlington aldermen to review report Tuesday

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Saving the beloved but troubled Echo Lake could cost more than $5 million, while draining the lake and allowing the White River to flow free could be accomplished for about $1 million, the city's engineers have found.

Burlington leaders remain undecided on Echo Lake's future; here's why
Local News
topical alert

Burlington leaders remain undecided on Echo Lake's future; here's why

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Getting rid of Echo Lake wouldn't eliminate the waterfront amenities Burlington currently has. Among ideas proposed in a new report are a White River pedestrian bridge and fishing docks. City Council debate is to begin Tuesday.

Echo Lake dam project would encroach on Burlington park with retaining wall, officials say
Local News
topical alert

Echo Lake dam project would encroach on Burlington park with retaining wall, officials say

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

Burlington city officials review new details of Echo Lake options, including a retaining wall that would extend into nearby Veterans Park if the city wants to save the lake.

Enter Robin Vos: Assembly speaker steps into heated debate about Echo Lake in Burlington
Local News
topical alert

Enter Robin Vos: Assembly speaker steps into heated debate about Echo Lake in Burlington

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

In a growing debate surrounding the future of Echo Lake in Burlington, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a local Republican, said he may lobby regulators at the state Department of Natural Resources to save the troubled lake.

Echo Lake dam failure would be like a 'tsunami' flood, Burlington city official cautions
Local News
alert

Echo Lake dam failure would be like a 'tsunami' flood, Burlington city official cautions

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

A Burlington city official cautions that a "tsunami" flood could occur if the Echo Lake dam fails as the city holds a community meeting to gauge sentiment from a divided public on spending $5 million to modernize the dam and lake.

Echo Lake: How much are Burlington taxpayers willing to pay to save it?
Local News
topical alert

Echo Lake: How much are Burlington taxpayers willing to pay to save it?

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

In a community where taxpayers have not always welcomed major public improvement projects, Burlington city officials say that saving Echo Lake could cost the average homeowner more than $1,300 in tax increases. 

As Echo Lake decision looms, Park Board member resigns, saying 'it's getting too political'
Local News
topical alert

As Echo Lake decision looms, Park Board member resigns, saying 'it's getting too political'

  • SCOTT WILLIAMS
  • 0

With a decision approaching on the controversial Echo Lake issue, a member of the Burlington Park Board has resigned and cleared the way for a new appointee to be seated one week before deliberations begin.

What's next

The Burlington City Council is scheduled to discuss Echo Lake in committee starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and then to vote on Echo Lake in a meeting that starts 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at City Hall, 300 N. Pine St. All meetings are open to the public.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News