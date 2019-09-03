Vos: An opportunity to 'have an impact' nationwide

Robin Vos wears many hats, figuratively speaking. He is a husband; he is a business owner; he represents the 63rd Assembly District in Racine County; and he is the speaker of the Assembly, making him one of the most powerful politicians in the state.
Now he is adding the duties of president of the Executive Committee of the National Conference of State Legislators, the largest bipartisan organization in the country with more than 7,000 members nationwide.
“We provide guidance and oversight to make sure the organization is doing what the members want,” Vos said. “As president, I try to set a direction for this year. My focus this year is trying to make sure that power returns back to states as much as we can, or hopefully less power is taken from states.”
The organization is made up of elected officials, partisan staff members such as a chief of staff to an elected official and nonpartisan staff members.
“It’s not a nonpartisan organization, it’s a bipartisan organization,” Vos said. “It reflects the fact that our system has two major parties, both Republicans and Democrats, and if they listen to each other and try to take the best ideas, our nation is a better place.”
Vos became a member of NCSL in 2012 on the suggestion of a staff member from the state’s nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Part of NCSL’s focus, Vos said is to make sure “we have a legislative presence that is strong and vibrant at the state level and also, that at the national level, members of Congress remember that states should be given the flexibility to innovate where the best ideas would hopefully be adopted nationwide.”
Applying new ideas
Vos says lobbying is a part of the organization’s mission, “but it’s not the major part.”
The main focus, Vos said, is to train its members and network on policy.
Vos said he has learned better ways to be a legislator by hearing about what has been done.
“A former speaker from Tennessee said he started every legislative floor day by holding a press conference to let the media know what’s going to be discussed and answer any questions they specifically had,” Vos said. “We never did that (in Wisconsin). So when I became speaker we put that into effect and now it’s become a normal practice to how we operate ... It allows us a better opportunity to answer your questions and get our message out.”
When it comes to policy, having conversations with other legislators in different states has had an impact on Vos. One subject in particular that he has changed his mind on is medical marijuana.
“I have to admit, I started off as a staunch opponent (of medical marijuana) because I still have sincere concerns about how it will be implemented, but as you talk to legislators from around the country where they’ve already done it, I think there might be a way to take some of their best ideas and make it into a uniquely Wisconsin system,” Vos said. “But I wouldn’t know what other states did unless I listen to them and understand the positives and negatives that they went through.”
Vos also uses his network of members to understand how other states have implemented federal regulations.
“Everybody has the same federal regulations but states are able to ask for waivers to do things slightly differently,” Vos said. “I have contacts where if Indiana or Arkansas or you name the state, did something innovative, I know somebody that I can directly call and say ‘How did this directly work?’ and ‘What were the upsides?’ and ‘How did you get that passed?’ and ‘What did people on both sides make their argument for or against it?’”
Now as president of NCSL, Vos has the ability to steer the organization where he sees fit but he does not have complete authority over the organization.
“Unless you get consensus, nothing happens,” Vos said. “I do think there’s a lot of ideas that Wisconsin has put into place that I would love to showcase why our conservative policy solutions are ones that Republican states should adopt and Democrat states should sure take a look at … (but) it’s not about pushing your own agenda, it’s finding a way to reach consensus with others.”
Local impact and nationwide
As president, Vos said he’ll have to travel out of state about once per month to attend conferences or meetings, and the staff at NCSL realize that his top priority is to his constituents.
“The people who are involved in NCSL understand that a legislator’s job is to represent their constituents and their district first, so there’s a lot of flexibility,” Vos said. “I make sure that as our floor calendar is developed and I commit to things that I can go to through NCSL that it never interferes.”
After his year as president is over, Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki, a Democrat, will take over as president of the organization.
Vos hopes that when his time as president is over the organization will be in a stronger place than when he left it, but until then he said he is honored to be the first president from Wisconsin and is looking forward to leading the organization.
“It does give me a different opportunity to have an impact not just here but hopefully in other places across the country,” Vos said.
