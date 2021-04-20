 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volunteers wanted Saturday for Project Restore Hope
0 comments

Volunteers wanted Saturday for Project Restore Hope

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Journey Disaster Response Team in partnership with Gateway Global Ministries will sponsor the community event, Project Restore Hope, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at 1735 Center St.

Project Restore Hope is a collaboration of various local groups, individuals and neighbors with a goal of dramatically improving the appearance and functionality of a one-half city block property in the southeast section of Racine. The vision is to create a space where neighbors can come together safely, build relationships and receive a variety of needed resources in a market-type atmosphere. This could include free food items, a safe play area for children, a community garden, health services and other community services.

Volunteers are needed to help improve the grounds of the Center Street property and make a long-lasting impact in the lives of many people who could use help.

To register, send email to volunteer@journeydrt.com or go to journeydrt.com/events and look for Project Restore Hope.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Anxious residents await Chauvin trial verdict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News