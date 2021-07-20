Volunteers needed to weed pathway

Volunteers sought
to weed pathway
RACINE — Weed Out! Racine is looking for volunteers to help remove invasive burdock, bitter dock and Canada thistle along the Root River Pathway anytime from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24, at Colonial Park.
These invasive plants spread quickly, crowding out the native plants that feed the insects and other larger critters.
Volunteers should park in the Root River steelhead facility in Lincoln Park and cross the bridge into Colonial Park. Participants should wear long pants, socks and sturdy shoes. Tools will be provided but volunteers should bring their own work gloves.
For more information, contact Melissa Warner at melissa.warner3@a2q.com.