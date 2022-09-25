Volunteers help clean Rochester Cemetery

ROCHESTER — Armed with scrub brushes, water, just a little bit of Dawn soap and some cleaning solution. That’s all volunteers needed Saturday when they dedicated their morning to join Diane and Jim Kempken in restoring headstones at the Rochester Cemetery, 31440 Washington Ave.
The Kempkens have been out on nice days since June 9 of this year, restoring each headstone on the older part of the cemetery. The eastern side of the cemetery was established more than a century ago, with some of the headstones dating back to the 1850s.
So far, the Kempkens alone have cleaned 150 headstones.
“We hope we live long enough to clean the entire cemetery,” Diane said.
Water, as well as a tank to hold it, was provided to volunteers by the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department. Some of the department’s former firefighters are buried in the cemetery.
