Volunteers help clean Rochester Cemetery

ROCHESTER — Armed with scrub brushes, water, just a little bit of Dawn soap and some cleaning solution. That’s all volunteers needed Saturday when they dedicated their morning to join Diane and Jim Kempken in restoring headstones at the Rochester Cemetery, 31440 Washington Ave.

The Kempkens have been out on nice days since June 9 of this year, restoring each headstone on the older part of the cemetery. The eastern side of the cemetery was established more than a century ago, with some of the headstones dating back to the 1850s.

So far, the Kempkens alone have cleaned 150 headstones.

“We hope we live long enough to clean the entire cemetery,” Diane said.

Water, as well as a tank to hold it, was provided to volunteers by the Rochester Volunteer Fire Department. Some of the department’s former firefighters are buried in the cemetery.

How do you restore a headstone?

Restoring a headstone takes some dedication, elbow grease and a few cleaning products. Here’s how to do it:

Spray the headstone with a mixture of water and Dawn dish soap

Scrub the headstone with a soft-bristle brush.

Once most of the moss and other gunk are scrubbed off of the stone, drench it with water.

Cover the headstone with

, but only once all the other cleaning is done.

Let the the D/2 sit for about 15 minutes, then scrub it once again.