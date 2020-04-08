Volunteers, donations sought to help homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in the state of Wisconsin and across the country, the Racine community is working to mitigate the impacts of the outbreak, including helping the homeless population.

Racine County has asked the Hospitality Center for help in compiling a list of volunteers who can assist at a possible temporary public shelter with shower facilities, such as a high school, for those who are homeless and awaiting test results.

Volunteers from the low risk population are particularly being sought. Volunteers will be provided with the personal protective equipment, necessary training and support from medical professionals.

If interested in being placed on the list of volunteers the county can call upon if needed, email pamela@hospitality-center.org.

Hospitality Center seeks donations

The Hospitality Center aims to "provide hospitality without agenda to those in need or underserved in Racine — the homeless, near homeless and mentally ill," according to their mission statement.

In an attempt to balance public health concerns and the needs of guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., has closed its day activity space.