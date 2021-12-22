Volunteers deliver gifts to military veterans unable to leave Racine County facility

UNION GROVE — No pandemic is going to stop leaders of the veterans community from remembering their brothers and sisters living inside the Wisconsin Veterans Home this holiday season.

Normally, veterans and others would visit the home to celebrate Christmas and other winter holidays by treating residents to a party or taking them shopping.

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily halted those traditions, forcing visitor restrictions and other safety precautions that have left the home’s 100 residents virtually cut off from the outside world.

But veterans groups are making a special effort this year to ensure that residents inside the home do not feel forgotten.

Volunteers from several organizations have pulled together to deliver gift bags filled with personal items and best wishes for all residents of the Wisconsin Veterans Home.

Gathered inside American Legion Post 171 in Union Grove, participants assembled more than 100 gift bags, and then loaded them onto trucks for transport to the veterans home at 21425 Spring St. in nearby Dover.

“It’s what Christmas is all about,” said Karen Smars, who joined about 30 other volunteers Monday for the special holiday initiative.

In addition to personal items such as soap, shampoo and socks, each bag contained clothing items, blankets and other goodies. Each veteran also received an American flag and a handmade holiday greeting card prepared by students at Kansasville Grade School.

Of the recipients in the veterans home, Kim McWilliams, another volunteer, said: “We want to lift their spirits up this year.”

The gift-delivery mission united representatives from several American Legion posts, Veterans of Foreign Wars posts, auxiliary groups, AMVETS and Disabled American Veterans. It was sponsored by the Recreation Committee, a volunteer group that works to meet the needs of residents in the facility officially known as Wisconsin Veterans Home at Union Grove.

A home for them

The state-owned home currently accommodates 103 men and women who are either veterans or family members of veterans. The facility offers skilled nursing and rehabilitation services to those who are aging or battling health problems.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, an outbreak of the contagious virus in August 2020 killed 10 residents and infected more than 50 residents and staff at the Dover home.

Finding new ways

Volunteers attempted no holiday festivities at the home in 2020.

With the facility still locked down, organizers of this year’s holiday gift delivery planned to leave presents outside for staff to gather and distribute among residents on Dec. 23.

Don Larsen, chairman of the Recreation Committee, said his group in the past has organized bingo games, picnics and other activities for the men and women in the home.

Larsen said it is difficult to imagine how the residents feel during a holiday season so badly disrupted by COVID-19.

“They probably feel abandoned,” he said. “It’s a shame.”

Volunteer Dan Jahn said he recalls past years when he and others took residents from the veterans home out for a holiday lunch, or took them shopping at nearby stores.

Monetary donations would go directly into each resident’s account at the home so that they had some cash to go shopping.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, residents are not permitted to leave for such things as shopping. And visitors to the home are restricted, too.

Jahn, however, said the gift bag delivery is a worthwhile alternative.

“I feel good about this,” he said. “At least they know we’re out here and we’re thinking about them.”

