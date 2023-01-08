Volunteers can participate in homeless count for first time since 2020

RACINE — For the first time in three years, community members can take part in an annual Racine County homelessness count later this month.

The Point in Time count will begin Wednesday, Jan. 25. Point in Time is an annual occurrence used to track the number of homeless people living in the county on a specific night and identify resources for them. It is done every January across the country.

Scott Metzel, HOPES Center executive director, chairs the Point In Time work group under the Racine Continuum of Care. Point in Time started in Racine in 2005, Metzel said.

Volunteers work at night to help count the number of homeless unsheltered people in the county, while shelter and transitional housing agencies count the number of homeless sheltered people. The unsheltered data is focused on people who live outdoors, be it on a park bench, in the woods or in their car.

The data gathered during Point in Time provides a better sense of the number of sheltered and unsheltered people in the area and any new trends. Area agencies then try to determine reasons for the trends and how to accordingly adjust their programs.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only HOPES street outreach members did Point in Time counts for unsheltered people in January 2021 and 2022, but now area volunteers can participate. Those interested in volunteering can register at racinecoc.org/point-time. The registration deadline is Tuesday.

During Point in Time, volunteers walk throughout Racine County and talk with people they encounter to determine if they are unsheltered. They aim to address any urgent safety, medical or food needs someone might have. Volunteers also provide information about community services that could help an unsheltered person.

The workers aim to cover every part of the county’s public land, meaning urban, rural and wooded areas. Volunteers may not know which part of the county they will be assigned to walk, so they must be comfortable in any of those environments and be somewhat physically fit.

Point in Time is the best estimate of the number of unsheltered people in the county on a specific night.

“We’re never really sure whether we found everybody who’s there on that night or not, but we got as many as possible,” Metzel said.

There are usually around 200 unsheltered people in Racine County on Point in Time night, according to Metzel. In January 2022, he said 192 unsheltered people were counted.

Late January is one of the coldest times of the year, so volunteers must dress appropriately to be outdoors for several hours at night.

A typical Point in Time shift lasts from about 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. to find people in areas where they are sleeping.

“As you go later into the night, there’s fewer people outside, and the percentage of people who are outside who are homeless then increases,” Metzel said.

It can be tough for new volunteers to talk with a potentially unsheltered person, but Metzel said it is important to get over that initial fear.

“It’s not easy when you’re first making contact with someone in the middle of the night,” Metzel said. “Often we say the wrong things. You just have to take it real easy and be respectful and talk with people and take your time.”

Some volunteers might be wary of people they encounter, but Metzel has done street outreach shifts multiple times per week for more than eight years and said he has never felt threatened.

“It’s not as scary as people think,” Metzel said. “The people that we meet are nice. People rarely have problems with the people we meet.”

Metzel said it is crucial for volunteers to introduce themselves in an open, friendly manner. If they do, most people are willing to answer a few questions.

“The key is really on the approach, making sure that the person feels safe, being relaxed,” Metzel said. “The more we’re able to do that, the better the result of the interaction.”

After years without local volunteers, Metzel looks forward to working with open, friendly area residents.

“We’re glad to be getting back and doing it with the community again,” Metzel said.