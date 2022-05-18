Volunteer Center to recognize volunteers at luncheon

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, to recognize its outstanding volunteers. It will be held at the Batten Airport Hanger/Museum, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Volunteers to be honored are:
- Arts and Culture — Ruth Thielen
- Corporate — Paula Weller
- Economic Development — Dee Hutcherson
- Education — Ray Johnson
- Environment — Christine Flynn
- Good Neighbor — Jessica Greb
- Heroic — Annabell Bustillos
- Health Services — Scott Kinderman
- Human Services — Nikki Payne
- Senior — Sister Lois Aceto
- Veteran — Tom Banner
- Youth — Zack Zikowski
Guest speaker will be State Rep. Greta Neubauer.
Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased by going to volunteercenterofracine.org/tickets-for-volunteer-lunch, call 262-886-9612 or visit the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave.