Volunteer Center to recognize volunteers at luncheon

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine will hold a volunteer recognition luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 20, to recognize its outstanding volunteers. It will be held at the Batten Airport Hanger/Museum, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. Volunteers to be honored are:

  • Arts and Culture — Ruth Thielen
  • Corporate — Paula Weller
  • Economic Development — Dee Hutcherson
  • Education — Ray Johnson
  • Environment — Christine Flynn
  • Good Neighbor — Jessica Greb
  • Heroic — Annabell Bustillos
  • Health Services — Scott Kinderman
  • Human Services — Nikki Payne
  • Senior — Sister Lois Aceto
  • Veteran — Tom Banner
  • Youth — Zack Zikowski

Guest speaker will be State Rep. Greta Neubauer.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased by going to volunteercenterofracine.org/tickets-for-volunteer-lunch, call 262-886-9612 or visit the Volunteer Center, 6216 Washington Ave.

