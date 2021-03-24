Volunteer Center seeks nominations for recognition

All nomination applications are due by Friday, March 26. Nominees are limited to one category, but individuals may nominate as many volunteers as they wish. The first five volunteers per category will be accepted. To download a nomination form, go to volunteerracine.org and click on Nominate a Volunteer. Completed nomination forms should be sent to Michelle Ortwein via email at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 26. Voting will take place March 29-April 2.