Volunteer Center seeks nominations for recognition
Volunteer Center seeks nominations for recognition

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. will hold its annual volunteer recognition event online this year. Members of the public are invited to nominate volunteers.

All nomination applications are due by Friday, March 26. Nominees are limited to one category, but individuals may nominate as many volunteers as they wish. The first five volunteers per category will be accepted. To download a nomination form, go to volunteerracine.org and click on Nominate a Volunteer. Completed nomination forms should be sent to Michelle Ortwein via email at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. The deadline for submission is Friday, March 26. Voting will take place March 29-April 2.

The winner in each category will be honored during at an online gala from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 23. Each candidate will receive a Volunteer Center branded cap and mask. The winners will also be invited to attend next year’s gala with a guest, compliments of the Volunteer Center.

