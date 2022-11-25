Volunteer Center of Racine County refreshing 'outdated' office

MOUNT PLEASANT — Thanks to donations from various individuals and businesses, the Volunteer Center of Racine County is refreshing its early 2000s-style office.

The VCRC is getting updated flooring, freshly painted walls, a new conference table, front desk, couch and coffee table, some of which were donated or purchased at a discount.

VCRC Executive Director Kelly Fragassi’s vision is to create not only a new office space for the organization’s six employees, but also a space where people can hang out.

“It was kind of like, it's not inspiring,” Fragassi said of the old look. “I wanted to make sure the employees feel inspired.”

Organization history

In 1999, the Center for Community Concerns led a community-wide task force to study the concept and possibility of establishing a volunteer center in Racine County. After 15 months, it was determined that a standalone volunteer center was what the community desired, the volunteer programs of the Center for Community Concerns would become part of the new volunteer center and a new location would be found.

The Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc. opened its doors in September 2000 and by June 2001, the VCRC established its home at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Mount Pleasant.

All former volunteer programs of the Center for Community Concerns were merged into the Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc. Since then, the VCRC has grown in staff and programs.

The organization’s vision is a community where every person discovers their power to make a difference through volunteerism and contributing to the well-being of the community. Many of its programs are funded and supported with public donations and grants.

The organization has a youth program where team leaders, acting as role models and educators, are paired with young people and together they find a way to harness their energy, creativity, and resourcefulness to solve problems in the community. The youth program has grown to include a Youth Advisory Board, free summer camps and youth service-learning programs.

The VCRC supports MyRide senior transportation service, which provides free rides to seniors who need help getting to their medical appointments, pharmacy or grocery store. The VCRC also supports Skill Bank services which link seniors needing home repairs and other services.

The organization assists the Racine County Court System in finding opportunities for and recording required community service hours. The VCRC also coordinates volunteer recruitment for numerous episodic local events unique to the Racine area and national events, such as Earth Day and Make a Difference Day.

Bringing in ‘new life’

Fragassi became the executive director in September. She said one of her first goals was to “bring in new life” to the center.

“We took a look around the office and we were like, ‘This needs to change. The vibe needs to change.'”

Fragassi described the old office setting as “outdated” with “terrible” carpet.

“I'm excited for us to get a fresh start to find some new inspiration with some of these early wins as a new team,” Fragassi said. “This is a very positive focus, starting off on the right foot.”

She said the whole process has gone a lot faster than initially anticipated; the center was originally planning on doing the renovations in the early spring.

Instead, coordinating alterations began within a month of her hire date and remodeling started about two weeks ago.

The project is expected to be done the first or second week of December.

Hallman Lindsay donated paint, labor was done by Peavey’s Painting and flooring was purchased by the landlord from Carpetland and installed by AAIR Installation, LLC.

Rupert Serrano, owner and operator of AAIR Installation, said Tuesday that the floor installation had been going well.

“We do a lot of commercial work, and this is what everyone else is putting in,” he said of the trendy luxury vinyl plank. “I think the new look is going to draw more people in to volunteer for sure.”

And of helping out the VCRC: “It’s awesome we can do that. I enjoy it for sure. I like to see people smile.”

Jeff Ahles of Jeff’s Odd Jobs moved office furniture. He was paid to move on “official” move days but was unpaid when going above and beyond for extra days and helping with details, Fragassi said.

“They’re amazing, they’re local. They wanted to help out because they know what we do,” she said of those that donated. “This is a huge job. Everybody’s been outstanding. The Volunteer Center wouldn't be anything without volunteers. What everybody’s doing was really going above and beyond the kind of help the Volunteer Center helps to deliver. I’m super excited about it.”

Holiday open house The Volunteer Center of Racine County is hosting a holiday open house at 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, Mount Pleasant, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. It will include an ugly holiday sweater party with refreshments and will welcome the approximate 500 volunteers, partners and the community to showcase the renovations and what the Volunteer Center does.