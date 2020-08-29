Volunteer Center of Racine celebrates 20th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — As the old adage goes, many hands make light work. Thanks to the ongoing work of Racine’s non-profit Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc., 6216 Washington Ave., more than 5,000 volunteers of all ages annually are making a difference through the work of 350-plus organizations and strengthening the social fabric of Racine County in the process, bettering the lives of their families, friends and neighbors.

Making volunteer connections

Celebrating two decades of service to Racine County on Sept. 7, the Volunteer Center of Racine County serves as a leader, catalyst, connector and advocate for effective volunteerism across the county, mobilizing people of all ages and backgrounds.

In its longstanding role as a catalyst for responding to community needs by creating, developing, implementing and supporting volunteer opportunities, the Volunteer Center of Racine County promotes the value of volunteerism and serves as a unique connector of children, youth, adults, and seniors who are keenly interested in service and volunteering people and resources with local organizations providing services in support of community needs