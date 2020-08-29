Volunteer Center of Racine celebrates 20th anniversary

RACINE — As the old adage goes, many hands make light work. Thanks to the ongoing work of Racine’s non-profit Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc., 6216 Washington Ave., more than 5,000 volunteers of all ages annually are making a difference through the work of 350-plus organizations and strengthening the social fabric of Racine County in the process, bettering the lives of their families, friends and neighbors.
Making volunteer connections
Celebrating two decades of service to Racine County on Sept. 7, the Volunteer Center of Racine County serves as a leader, catalyst, connector and advocate for effective volunteerism across the county, mobilizing people of all ages and backgrounds.
In its longstanding role as a catalyst for responding to community needs by creating, developing, implementing and supporting volunteer opportunities, the Volunteer Center of Racine County promotes the value of volunteerism and serves as a unique connector of children, youth, adults, and seniors who are keenly interested in service and volunteering people and resources with local organizations providing services in support of community needs
“Wisconsin is a very generous state and Racine is a very generous community,” noted Volunteer Center of Racine County Executive Director Michelle Ortwein, who has lived in locales as diverse as Minneapolis, London and Ireland. “There’s this spirit that you do volunteer.”
In 2019, Ortwein said the monetary value of community volunteerism coordinated through the Volunteer Center of Racine County was estimated at $125,000 in support of the betterment of the Racine County community.
Roots run deep
The origins of the Volunteer Center of Racine can be traced to Racine’s Center of Community Concerns, which led a community-wide task force in 1999 to study the feasibility of establishing a stand-alone volunteer center in Racine County. Fifteeen months later in September 2000, the end result of the task force’s work was the establishment of the Volunteer Center of Racine County, with all former Center for Community Concerns volunteer programs merged into the new organization, which has grown in both staffing and programs over the last two decades.
Programs operated by the Volunteer Center of Racine County include Senior Corps – Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), Youth Volunteer Corps, EZ ID, Skill Bank, MyRide, and the Corporate Volunteer Council of Racine, a coalition of more than 25 local companies and organizations with employee volunteer programs. The Volunteer Center of Racine County is also authorized by the Racine County Court System to validate and record court-mandated community service hours. Additionally, the Volunteer Center of Racine County also maintains an online database of scores of volunteer opportunities across Racine County.
In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Volunteer Center of Racine County has unveiled a new logo, as well as a fundraising online store at https://www.volunteercenterofracine.org/vcrc-store. Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the Volunteer Center of Racine County has been unable to host its annual fundraising events. Purchase of online store items help support the mission of the Volunteer Center of Racine County.
Learn more
For more information about the Volunteer Center of Racine County, call 262-886-9612 or 800-201-9490, email info@volunteerracine.org, or visit www.volunteerracine.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.