Try 3 months for $3

The Volunteer Center of Racine County will offer gift-wrapping services at these locations.

  • Holiday Craft and Gift Expo at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex, 6000 W. Ryan Road, Franklin, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.
  • Johnson Bank lobby, 555 Main St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7
  • Dimple's Imports, 416 Main St., 3-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.
  • Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18.
  • Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 2710 S. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 21-23.

The Volunteer Center will not be offering gift wrapping at Regency Mall this year. "The new owners have other plans," said Michelle Ortwein, Volunteer Center executive director.

Companies or groups who would like this service are asked to call Ortwein at 262-886-9612.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments