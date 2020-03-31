'Voluntary isolation facilities' being set up in Milwaukee, Madison for those with COVID-19 symptoms

MADISON — The state is expected to open its first two "voluntary isolation facilities" for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The facilities will be located at a Super 8 hotel across the street from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Lowell Center.

“As the state’s response to COVID-19 continues, we want to make sure those who need a safe place to stay have one available to them,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Evers continued by saying the facilities will "provide a valuable resource for those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19" while also leaving room for those with more severe cases in hospitals and keeping people who do (or might have) COVID-19 from spreading it to others.

A notice from the governor's office explained that "These facilities are for symptomatic individuals suspected to be infected with COVID-19 or who have a confirmed case of COVID-19."

It is not possible for someone to choose to stay at either facility without the referral of a medical provider or public health official.