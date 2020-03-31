'Voluntary isolation facilities' being set up in Milwaukee, Madison for those with COVID-19 symptoms

MADISON — The state is expected to open its first two "voluntary isolation facilities" for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The facilities will be located at a Super 8 hotel across the street from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Lowell Center.
“As the state’s response to COVID-19 continues, we want to make sure those who need a safe place to stay have one available to them,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.
Evers continued by saying the facilities will "provide a valuable resource for those who have mild symptoms of COVID-19" while also leaving room for those with more severe cases in hospitals and keeping people who do (or might have) COVID-19 from spreading it to others.
A notice from the governor's office explained that "These facilities are for symptomatic individuals suspected to be infected with COVID-19 or who have a confirmed case of COVID-19."
It is not possible for someone to choose to stay at either facility without the referral of a medical provider or public health official.
The expected lengths of time people will stay at either facility will either be 14 days, or for 72 hours after symptoms dissipate. The individual will be permitted to leave if they so choose.
Wellness checks will be performed every four hours during the day, and only if needed during the night.
Evers said this is another example of public-private partnerships occurring across the state amid the coronavirus crisis.
