Voces de la Frontera Action canvassed Tuesday as last ditch effort

RACINE — While droves of people voted early, others still hadn’t. Luis Tapia was part of a group Tuesday working to get out as many last-minute voters as possible.

He’s been telling people to “get out the vote” for the past five years. As a 19-year-old, and someone who’s lived in the United States almost his whole life, he should theoretically be able to vote. But he can’t; he’s an undocumented immigrant.

“It’s pretty upsetting,” Tapia said. “But that does not stop me from telling other people to vote. If they have the right to vote, they should go vote, for me.”

Tapia realizes the importance of this election. He’s prepared for a while and he said he was excited Tuesday morning to knock on doors, telling people to vote.

He and two separate groups of about 30 adults and youths from the area went canvassing in Racine on Tuesday as a final effort to get people to the polls. The group was affiliated with Voces de la Frontera Action and mostly urged people to vote, but also urged voters to choose Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

The organization endorsed the Democratic ticket because Voces de la Frontera Action is partisan.