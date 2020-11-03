Voces de la Frontera Action canvassed Tuesday as last ditch effort

RACINE — While droves of people voted early, others still hadn’t. Luis Tapia was part of a group Tuesday working to get out as many last-minute voters as possible.
He’s been telling people to “get out the vote” for the past five years. As a 19-year-old, and someone who’s lived in the United States almost his whole life, he should theoretically be able to vote. But he can’t; he’s an undocumented immigrant.
“It’s pretty upsetting,” Tapia said. “But that does not stop me from telling other people to vote. If they have the right to vote, they should go vote, for me.”
Tapia realizes the importance of this election. He’s prepared for a while and he said he was excited Tuesday morning to knock on doors, telling people to vote.
He and two separate groups of about 30 adults and youths from the area went canvassing in Racine on Tuesday as a final effort to get people to the polls. The group was affiliated with Voces de la Frontera Action and mostly urged people to vote, but also urged voters to choose Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.
The organization endorsed the Democratic ticket because Voces de la Frontera Action is partisan.
Four Racine Police vehicles pulled over the caravan Tuesday morning for disobeying stop signs, giving the warning that the group must obey them. But they were able to continue on their way after the warning.
Voces de la Frontera Action was canvassing door-to-door in various Racine neighborhoods during the past week, including the weekend. Training for participants on safety and other topics was last week.
The Racine group had knocked on 7,525 doors as of Sunday, but for Tapia, Tuesday was his first day canvassing for this election.
“For quite a while, we’ve lived in fear. We need to decide on somebody else that can give us hope for the generations to come,” Tapia said.
‘Voting is power’
Voces de la Frontera is a Milwaukee-based group that fights for the rights of low wage and immigrant workers. The 501©4 arm, Voces de la Frontera Action, was founded in 2004 to mobilize voters to elect pro-immigrant candidates. There are Voces chapters in Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison, Manitowoc, Sheboygan, West Bend and Waukesha.
Berenice Beltran-Maldonado, who has been dubbed “adult community organizer” by the Racine chapter, said the canvassing was very successful. The goal was to hit 11 wards where voter turnout has been historically low.
Group organizers made sure there were bilingual options for participants and neighbors receiving the information.
The group Tuesday was comprised of adults and youths canvassing for various reasons, Beltran-Maldonado said. These reasons varied from being underage, an undocumented immigrant or having Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals complications.
“For them, it’s very important that if you’re able to vote, to go vote. If you’re unable to vote, you still can make change,” Beltran-Maldonado said. “We’re advocating to use your voice.”
The group met at the Racine Labor Center, 2100 Layard Ave., for a briefing. Then individuals got into their cars and caravanned through the neighborhoods, honking and cheering.
Participants were either unpaid volunteers or paid workers, and many were students who had the day off from school.
Body temperatures and other precautions were taken to prevent COVID-19 being spread through participants. Participants were equipped with a T-shirt, a clear plastic face shield and paper bags full of gloves, water and hand sanitizer. They used an app, MiniVAN, to track the voters visited.
The T-shirt said “Voting is Power” on the front with a Spanish translation (“Votar es poder”) and “Vote Biden/Harris” and “Voces de la Frontera Action” on the back.
Participants during canvassing first asked residents if they had voted. The next question was if the resident chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Participants also provided information such as how to get to a polling place via public transportation and they also distributed yard signs.
The residents on the receiving end of the canvassing have been supportive, Beltran-Maldonado said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.