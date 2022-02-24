'Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug' | Wisconsin legislators condemn Russia for invading Ukraine

Wisconsin's elected officials from both sides are condemning Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is the largest invasion of any European nation since World War II. Dozens are already dead.

Congressman Mike Gallagher, a Marine veteran who represents northeastern Wisconsin

"Vladimir Putin is a KGB thug who understands no language except force. He has brought war to Europe because he believes he will secure a quick and decisive victory. Our task is to ensure that he is disappointed, by aiding the Ukrainians who are taking up arms to defend their homeland and imposing economic costs now, not after the inevitable humanitarian disaster. Unfortunately, throughout this crisis—as during the Afghanistan fiasco—the Biden Administration has demonstrated little urgency, creativity, or willingness to admit errors and adapt. The president must change course, or our deterrent posture will continue to collapse, chaos will continue to spread, and eventually no one will trust America’s promises or fear American power."

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democrat

"Russian President Vladimir “Putin has violated international law, invading a sovereign and democratic nation that wants peace and independence. Putin’s aggression has been met with sanctions, and his violent attack against Ukraine should be met with stronger sanctions, including a full set of punishing financial, technology, and military sanctions. I stand with the Ukrainian people and I believe we need to continue standing strong with our European allies and NATO by providing them the support they need to hold Putin accountable for the largest invasion of Europe since World War II.”

Congressman Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties

Vladimir Putin's unprovoked and unjust attack on the people of Ukraine must be condemned and met with severe consequences. Putin cannot be allowed to profit from his evil and ruthless actions. As the people of Ukraine strive for democracy and freedom, they need to know America stands with them."

Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican

“Weakness tempts tyrants and totalitarians to seek more power. People who only want to live in peace suffer the consequences. Ultimately, there is only one group of people responsible for the tragedies unfolding - Vladimir Putin and his cronies. They have stolen wealth from the Russian people, destabilized and done great harm to their European neighbors, and now they’ve crossed another line that will yield untold horrors. Europe must act with strength and resolve to prevent risking a wider conflict, and the U.S. must support our NATO allies and freedom-loving people in this moment of extreme peril.”

