MOUNT PLEASANT — A visitation is scheduled for Sunday for William Stevens, a 1988 St. Catherine’s High School graduate who was killed along with three other people Oct. 18 in a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Costa Rica.

According to the Tico Times in Costa Rica and Stevens’ Journal Times obituary, Stevens, 50, a Salem Lakes resident, was on vacation with his wife, Cyndi, with three other couples at the time of the crash that killed him.

The incident occurred in the municipality of La Cruz, Guanacaste, in the northwest of Costa Rica, in a tourist area with several popular beaches. A truck driver lost control while traveling at high speed and hit the minibus taxi the Stevens were riding in, according to Costa Rican Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ).

The crash killed not only Stevens but Andrew and Jennifer Niemiec, both 46, of Franklin and the minibus driver, a Costa Rican.

According to OIJ, the cargo truck was driven by a Salvadoran who tested positive to alcohol on two breathalyzer tests. The man was arrested and faces possible charges for involuntary manslaughter.

Hospitals in the area served four other passengers in the minibus, one of whom was in a serious condition.

Stevens was owner of Custom Express, an agent for Freight Force in Milwaukee, providing local airfreight and delivery services.

Visitation and after-party

A visitation celebrating Stevens’ life is set for noon Sunday at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road (Highway KR and Meachem Road), Mount Pleasant, and guests are encouraged to wear their Green Bay Packers gear or green and gold.

The visitation is scheduled to end at 3 p.m. “so everyone can head to a local bar for a Packer party in Bill’s honor,” his obituary states. “Guests may donate drinks or appetizers for the party upon arrival.”

Another visitation is set for 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a memorial Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rita’s Church, 4339 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, and a reception will follow.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant.

