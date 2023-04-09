The Racine Zoo welcomed the Easter holiday weekend Saturday with its annual Eggstravaganza event treating visitors to holiday fun. The zoo at 2131 N. Main St., Racine, was filled with volunteers handing out candy and offering other surprises from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Easter bunny was available for pictures. The schedule also included egg decorating and other crafts.
Scott Williams
Reporter
