RACINE — By the end of July, Executive Director Joan Roehre will be the only employee left working at Visioning a Greater Racine.
After seeing decreases in grant funding as well as donations this year VGR, a local nonprofit, made the difficult decision to reduce staff from three people to one.
“I’m not doing cartwheels, but I remain committed to the community,” Roehre said.
VGR is a 15-month-old nonprofit with more than 300 volunteers striving toward the goal of creating a flourishing community by 2030.
The organization informed all of its active volunteers of its plans via email earlier this week.
Roehre said VGR is far from the only nonprofit struggling with decreased donations, but believes her organization might be having a more difficult time than others because it’s so new. Roehre said the organization continues to receive donations from many of the same sponsors, they just aren’t as large as in the past.
WAVE teams
VGR works toward goals set by community members through its 11 Work, Action, Vision, Engagement or WAVE teams, all made up of volunteers. Each team has a focus, such as environmental sustainability, culture and recreation and diverse and collaborative leadership.
Some people in the community have questioned what VGR has accomplished in its first year and a half of existence, but Roehre said those people don’t understand how long it takes to bring about change.
Building relationships and trust takes time, she said. But she believes VGR has already experienced successes, such as its neighborhood cleanup in Uptown, which brought an array of people from across the community together. Art prints now brighten some windows in Uptown and there are regular foot truck festivals in the area.
Another accomplishment is the work of the Thriving Economy WAVE team which is striving to bring a technology festival to Racine in 2020.
Other goals of the community that VGR is working to address, like eliminating racism, will take time, Roehre said.
Roehre said she wants to knock Racine off the list that ranked it as the third worst place for African Americans to live and she hopes to eliminate the list altogether.
Roehre said she knows things at VGR will change with a diminished staff, but she’s not sure what the changes will be.
Previously, a VGR staff member had attended every WAVE team meeting. Now, it’s likely that won’t be the case, meaning stronger communication between the WAVE teams, Roehre and the VGR board will be necessary.
Despite difficult circumstances, Roehre remains positive, and said VGR has received a lot of support within the past week, after the community found out about the decreased funding.
The a large portion of Visioning a Greater Racine’s donations come from individuals, and Roehre encourages locals to participate in any way possible, by donating time and talent or even giving just $10.
“We are still seeking funding,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere.”
Of the two people losing their jobs, one is Trevor Jung, VGR’s community engagement coordinator. Jung also is a Racine alderman, representing the 9th District.
The other VGR employee losing her job, Auntavia Jackson, was being paid by a grant that ends in July.
