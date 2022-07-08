'Visionary work' | Racine County on track to add more violent crime and mental health employees

YORKVILLE — Racine County is on track to add more employees to its team to address violent crime and mental health issues.

The Finance and Human Resources Committee and Health and Human Development Committee at a joint meeting Wednesday unanimously approved a shared resolution to send the idea of the creation of a full-time equivalent violent crime reduction coordinator to the County Board. This new position will be a project from the Voices of Black Mothers United nonprofit.

The first reading from the County Board is scheduled for its July 12 meeting; a second reading and final approval is to be set for a later date. A national representative from Voices of Black Mothers United is likely going to give a presentation on the topic at the first reading for the County Board, said Hope Otto, Human Services director.

A transfer of $79,727 within the 2022 Human Services budget would be made for this position.

The two committees also unanimously approved a joint resolution recommending to the County Board the creation of one full-time equivalent community crisis stabilization supervisor, four full-time equivalent community crisis stabilization provider masters, one full-time equivalent crisis supervisor, three full-time equivalent crisis provider professional, two full-time equivalent crisis provider master and reclass of one full-time equivalent non-rep non-exempt SAIL coordinator to one full-time equivalent non-rep exempt SAIL coordinator effective July 30, and transfer $304,219 within the 2022 Human Services Budget. SAIL is a short-term crisis stabilization center for Racine County adult residents having a mental health crisis.

“You don’t want to declare victory, but I do feel like this is visionary work that the county is doing,” said District 1 Supervisor Nick Demske. “Traditionally, a lot of places thought of public safety as an exclusively law enforcement issue, but it’s much more holistic than that. And I’m so glad that this county approaches it in a much more holistic way.”

“I am pleased to see that this initiative has been long, long time (planned) and now is the time with proper leadership including the police chief and the DA to help with this initiative,” said District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier.

About the job

The violent crime reduction coordinator would be to be able to respond to crime scenes when somebody has been a victim of a violent crime, a shooting or an attempted shooting, regardless of the severity of injuries.

The individual would have lived experience, having a loved one who either shot and or killed themselves, so they’re able to respond with empathy and healing needed to be able to restore families, start the healing process and stop the retaliation, Otto said.

County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said after a violent situation, often the victim’s family wants to immediately know who committed the crime. After that, Voices of Black Mothers United will speak with the family to talk about their lived experience and how they healed through forgiveness and acts of kindness.

he group also may help to lift individuals out of poverty or other unfortunate situations, Otto said. Other street outreach initiatives and follow-up meetings with families are planned as well.

“It’s really the lived experience of bridging relationships with law enforcement in the community, and putting healing at the center of stopping the cycle of violence,” Otto said. “We’re constantly looking at cutting-edge things that are done around the country, and this is one of them … I like to think that sometimes we’re the incubator for these types of strategies.”

Otto noted Credible Messengers is something the county started and, a few years later, Milwaukee County was inspired to take the idea.

These new positions are pieces in a continuum for the county’s Violent Crime Reduction Initiative. It’s a partnership between Racine Police Department, Racine County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Patricia Hanson and the Human Services Branch, which is focusing on the programming, Otto said.

Otto said her board and Delagrave have worked to bring about issues when they arise, and the county finished the past year with an “advantageous budget position,” so these positions are able to be created.

Michelle Goggins, administrator of the county’s Behavioral Health Services, said there should not be a problem with hiring; social work students at local colleges who need to do field practicums may be good candidates for this position.

In the last six months, her department has been getting more and better applicants, she said.

“We’ve filled positions that have been vacant for over a year,” Goggins said.