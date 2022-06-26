Vision Forward raising awareness of services for blind, visually impaired

MILWAUKEE — The number of Americans ages 40 and over with blindness or visual impairment is expected to double between 2015 and 2050.

That means more people will be at higher risk of falling and having poorer health outcomes, which are associated with living with vision loss. That is particularly true for older Americans. According to a 2022 study from the VisionServe Alliance, 7.3% of Americans ages 65 and over have visual impairment, and the figure is 9.8% for ages 80 and over.

That is where Vision Forward comes in. Vision Forward, located at 912 N. Hawley Road, Milwaukee, has services for all ages of people who have blindness or low vision. It has a comprehensive approach to assist people to maintain their quality of life. Its 35 staff members help identify what clients’ priorities are to live a good life moving forward and develop strategies for doing so.

Vision Forward is also in the midst of a public awareness campaign, with the support of the Racine Community Foundation, to raise awareness about its services and to help more people who are blind or visually impaired. The campaign slogan is “If you can’t see something, say something.”

Jacci Borchardt, Vision Forward’s Director of Operations, said the organization works with many older adults, particularly those ages 85 and above. Borchardt said the most common issue that Vision Forward clients have is age-related macular degeneration, a progressive condition that impacts an individual’s central vision. Vision Forward also has a wide array of programs and services for babies and toddlers, school-age children and working-age adults.

Borchardt knows what visual impairment is like. She has had Stargardt disease since age 19, which affects her central vision. It took a while to adjust to her new life, and the disease resulted in her being unable to drive and having difficulty reading without magnification.

Before working at the agency, Borchardt was a Vision Forward client. The organization provided such excellent service that, after working as a speech language pathologist, Borchardt accepted a job nine years ago because she felt aligned with Vision Forward’s objectives.

“I was passionate about the mission and what it could do and felt like my skill set could be a good fit,” Borchardt said. “It makes me really proud that every day we can help people with vision loss stay in their job or be able to remain in their home or continue to do the things that matter to them.”

The Vision Forward campaign to raise awareness is important because the vast majority of people with visual impairment do not receive help. According to the VisionServe Alliance 2022 study, more than 3.8 million older Americans are blind or visually impaired. Of the millions of people who could benefit from training, resources, and support, very few are ever connected to help.

Borchardt said only 3% utilize vision rehabilitation services. The main reason for that low number is lack of awareness, but there may also be some reluctance to seek help.

“Unfortunately, there is a stigma associated with being blind or visually impaired, and I think it can sometimes be challenging to take that step to acknowledge that there has been a change in vision and that maybe help is needed,” Borchardt said. “Often people don’t even know what’s possible in terms of continuing to live successfully with vision loss, so it can be scary to think about all the things that they can’t do, instead of having recognition of what they still can do but maybe in a different way.”

Raising awareness can ideally help people receive more proactive treatment. Borchardt said a common refrain she hears from clients is that they wish they knew about Vision Forward sooner.

“We don’t want people to wait until things get so bad that they are really struggling,” Borchardt said. “There are ways we can assist in the interim to help them cope and allow them to do the activities that are important to them.”

Vision Forward services do not restore vision, but rather work as an extension of medical services that manage eye diseases. Its focus is to address all other aspects of clients’ lives that are impacted by a visual impairment.

“We do the everyday living part,” Borchardt said. “For the people that we work with, it’s, ‘What are the tasks that are important to them? What are the things that they want to do on a daily basis, and how do we teach them adaptations or the use of different tools to help them to still be able to do them? How do they continue to be as safe and independent as possible?”

Depending on the disease and its stage, a client’s central vision and or peripheral vision can be impacted to varying degrees. The type of help clients receive depends on their visual function and priorities. Glaucoma, for example, impacts peripheral vision, meaning people cannot see objects on their sides and could be at higher risk of injury.

“Different sorts of visual conditions can create different visual challenges, and the way that we approach that is we look at each person individually and create a customized approach to how we can address their concerns,” Borchardt said.

Vision Forward has employees who assist people with accessibility on cell phones, computers and other forms of technology. For someone with macular degeneration, for example, assistance may focus on magnification of print, increasing contrast, proper task lighting and controlling for glare. Others may learn strategies for navigating public transportation or using ridesharing apps.

There is also a Vision Forward social worker who coordinates group meetings. Borchardt said it can be crucial for clients to talk about what they are going through and connect with others with similar experiences.

Other Vision Forward assistance areas include helping people cook and clean. Borchardt remembered one woman who had retinitis pigmentosa, which significantly impacted her vision. After working with an occupational therapist, she made flan, an elaborate dessert, and beamed with pride.

“I can still picture her face as she was holding this flan, what it meant to her to show what she could do,” Borchardt said. “It really sticks out when people … shatter those expectations of what someone who’s blind or visually impaired can accomplish.”

Borchardt said the most rewarding part of her job is helping clients improve their quality of life. She said last year that 99% of adults were satisfied with the services they received from Vision Forward.

“I don’t want people to have to struggle,” Borchardt said. “That definitely motivates me on a daily basis to spread the word and then continue to provide the high-quality services that we do.”

To learn more about Vision Forward, visit its website, vision-forward.org, or call its office at 415-615-0100.

