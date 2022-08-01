Vision Forward offers help for working adults

MILWAUKEE — A woman’s job was in jeopardy. She is visually impaired, which created challenges at her job, challenges that her employer seemingly could not handle.

This woman met with Cory Ballard at Vision Forward, who worked with her and the employer. Ballard provided tips and training on how to make the situation better. His expertise worked, and the woman remains employed.

“Sometimes you work with both employers and employees, and they’re like, ‘We know we need something, but nobody knows what we need, so we’re stuck,’” said Ballard, Vision Forward Director of Technology. “Sometimes it’s just getting a professional in and saying, ‘OK, this is what you need. These are the accommodations and adaptations needed to move forward.’”

For working adults, blindness or visual impairment can present obstacles to employment. According to Vision Forward, 70% of working adults reporting significant vision loss are unemployed, and 30% of that population lives below the poverty line.

Because of those challenges, it can be crucial to have support from Vision Forward, a non-profit serving individuals of all ages with visual impairments, located at 912 N. Hawley Road, Milwaukee.

That support takes many forms. For working adult clients, Ballard asks what challenges they are facing and assesses their skills. There is a range of what clients need help with, from reading documents and completing forms to creating complex spreadsheets on a computer. He then introduces potentially helpful devices before making recommendations.

Ballard said working adults generally fall into three categories. One is someone who has low vision and needs visual enhancements such as a screen magnifier to make everything on the screen larger. The second is someone who is blind and may need a screen reader that converts text on the computer to audio. The third is a hybrid group of people who benefit from both a screen magnifier and screen reader, for example.

Training to help people use technology is also crucial.

“What good are these devices if someone hands them to you and no one teaches you how to use them?” Ballard said.

For many, their training also includes learning how to self-advocate.

“Learning how to be a self-advocate is so important,” Ballard said. “Some people it comes naturally to, and a lot of people it doesn’t.”

For those to whom it doesn’t come naturally, Vision Forward has a social worker who teaches people “how to make sure they’re asking for, and sometimes insisting on, what they need to be successful,” Ballard said.

Ballard, who is blind, said a significant challenge for working adults who are blind or visually impaired is overcoming stereotypes and proving their capability.

“There are so many challenges we face from individuals who automatically think …‘There’s no way someone who’s blind could do that,’” Ballard said. “They think of the task themselves, imagine themselves blind and go, ‘I would never be able to do that. It must be impossible.’”

Proving his worth was a challenge for Ballard after he graduated college. He worked for nearly a year but then was unemployed for about 15 months before joining Vision

Forward, saying he often encountered resistance during job interviews.

“On paper, everything looked great,” Ballard said. “Then when I’d come in for an interview and somebody would learn that I was blind, it introduced challenges.”

Ballard lost his vision at age 12 and said it felt like “a natural fit” to work at Vision Forward.

“I had a lot of experience knowing what adaptations, what techniques, what technology was needed to be successful, because I was using it on a daily basis,” Ballard said

Common eye diseases working adults have include retinitis pigmentosa, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy. Each may cause different visual functions, and every person may have different goals and job requirements.

“Every single person who is blind or visually impaired, although we may face a lot of the same struggles, what we need to overcome those obstacles is very unique,” Ballard said.

Ballard said the most rewarding part of his job is helping improve clients’ confidence, like the woman who nearly lost her job.

Ballard encouraged people to contact Vision Forward as soon as vision loss began affecting them.

“Any time any function is affected by vision loss, that’s when you should call us,” Ballard said.

To learn more about Vision Forward, visit its website, vision-forward.org, or call its office at 415-615-0100.